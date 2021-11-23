How to Watch Indiana's Game With Jackson State on Tuesday Night

Indiana looks to grab its fifth consecutive win of the season when the Hoosiers take on Jackson State at Simon Skjodt Assembly on Tuesday. The game is part of the Hoosier Classic, and it's the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spreads, starting lineups and nuggets on the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mike Woodson is still perfect as the head coach at Indiana, and the Hoosiers look to make it five straight on Tuesday night when they take on Jackson State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The game begins at 7 p.m. ET, and is part of the Hoosier Classic. Indiana beat Louisiana 76-44 in the first game, and will play Marshall on Saturday to conclude the event. The game is being nationally televised on the Big Ten Network

Here's how to watch the game, with gametime and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads, projected starting lineups, coaching bios and more.

How to watch Jackson State at Indiana

Who: Jackson State Tigers (0-4) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) in Hoosier Classic

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) in Hoosier Classic When : 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 23

: 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 23 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Latest Line: Indiana is an 24.5-point favorite over Jackson State, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Tuesday afternoon. The over/under is 26.5.

Indiana is an 24.5-point favorite over Jackson State, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Tuesday afternoon. The over/under is 26.5. Last year's records: Jackson State was 12-6 overall last year and 11-0 in the Southwest Athletic Conference. Indiana was 12-15 last season, and 7-12 in the Big Ten.

Poll rankings: Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana is receiving votes in the Week 3 poll released Monday. Indiana would check in at No. 30.

Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana is receiving votes in the Week 3 poll released Monday. Indiana would check in at No. 30. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 34 in the Kenpom.com rankings. JAckson is No. 285

Indiana-Jackson State history

Series history: First meeting

Indiana-Jackson State most recent games

Jackson State's last game: Jackson State lost to Marshall 80-68 on Sunday (Nov. 21) in their first game in the Hoosier Classic. Gabe Watson, a 6-foot-2 junior guard from Ridgeland, Miss., scored 18 points off the bench to lead Jackson State. (Note: Indiana plays Marshall on Saturday night)

Jackson State lost to Marshall 80-68 on Sunday (Nov. 21) in their first game in the Hoosier Classic. Gabe Watson, a 6-foot-2 junior guard from Ridgeland, Miss., scored 18 points off the bench to lead Jackson State. (Note: Indiana plays Marshall on Saturday night) Indiana's last game: Indiana defeated Louisiana 76-74 on Sunday (Nov. 21) thanks to a record-setting defensive effort. Louisiana missed 25 consecutive shots over a 13-minute stretch in the first half, a school record, and the Ragin' Cajuns just shot just 19 percent for the game.

Meet the coaches

Meet Jackson State coach Wayne Brent: Jackson State coach Wayne Brent coach Bob Marlin is in his ninth year at the school. He is 107-140 at the school. He was a longtime successful high school coach in Jackson, Miss., prior to that, and was an assistant coach at the University of Mississippi.

Jackson State coach Wayne Brent coach Bob Marlin is in his ninth year at the school. He is 107-140 at the school. He was a longtime successful high school coach in Jackson, Miss., prior to that, and was an assistant coach at the University of Mississippi. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 4-0.

Projected starters

Projected Louisiana starters: Jayveous McKinnis (6-foot-7 senior forward), Ken Evans Jr. (6-5 redshirt-freshman guard), Jonas James (6-foot senior guard), Dyllan Tayor (6-1 senior guard), Isaiah Williams (6-7 senior forward).

Jayveous McKinnis (6-foot-7 senior forward), Ken Evans Jr. (6-5 redshirt-freshman guard), Jonas James (6-foot senior guard), Dyllan Tayor (6-1 senior guard), Isaiah Williams (6-7 senior forward). Projected Indiana starters: Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-9 junior forward), Race Thompson (6-8 redshirt senior forward), Miller Kopp (6-7 senior forward), Parker Stewart (6-5 senior guard) and Xavier Johnson (6-3 senior guard).

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: This is the fifth consecutive road game for Jackson State to open the season. They will play their first 12 games on the road, collecting checks all along the way.

This is the fifth consecutive road game for Jackson State to open the season. They will play their first 12 games on the road, collecting checks all along the way. Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis became the 54th player in IU history to score 1,000 points last Wednesday against St. John's. He had 11 more against Louisiana and now sits an 1,018. He passed Jared Jeffries on Sunday to move into 53rd place, and if he scores 21 points or more on Tuesday night, he can pass Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1,030), Al Durham (1,035) and Jay Edwards (1,038) to move into the 50th spot.

Trayce Jackson Davis became the 54th player in IU history to score 1,000 points last Wednesday against St. John's. He had 11 more against Louisiana and now sits an 1,018. He passed Jared Jeffries on Sunday to move into 53rd place, and if he scores 21 points or more on Tuesday night, he can pass Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1,030), Al Durham (1,035) and Jay Edwards (1,038) to move into the 50th spot. Nuggets to know, Part 3: Parker Stewart had a season-high 16 points for Indiana on Sunday after scoring just nine total points in the first three games. But scoring 16 points or more is nothing new for him. Playing for his father at UT-Martin in the 2019-20 season, he scored 16 points or more in 17 games. He had four games in the 30s, and has scored a career-high 33 points on two different occasions. As a true freshman at Pitt in the 2017-18 season, he scored in double figures 16 times, and had a season-high 23 points at Syracuse. Indiana plays at Syracuse next Turesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Parker Stewart had a season-high 16 points for Indiana on Sunday after scoring just nine total points in the first three games. But scoring 16 points or more is nothing new for him. Playing for his father at UT-Martin in the 2019-20 season, he scored 16 points or more in 17 games. He had four games in the 30s, and has scored a career-high 33 points on two different occasions. As a true freshman at Pitt in the 2017-18 season, he scored in double figures 16 times, and had a season-high 23 points at Syracuse. Indiana plays at Syracuse next Turesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Nuggets to know, Part 4: The last time that Indiana won its first four games was in the 2019-20 season, so it hasn't been that long ago. The Hoosiers actually won their first eight games that year under Archie Miller before losing 84-64 at Wisconsin on Dec. 7, 2019 and finishing 20-12 on the season. Ironically, the Hoosiers play their ninth game of the year at Wisconsin this year, but they will have hurdles first against Marshall and Nebraska at home, and on the road at Syracuse.

Watch highlights on Indiana's win over Louisiana

Indiana rolled to a fourth-straight victory on Sunday, smothering Louisiana in an easy 76-44 win. The Hoosiers' defense was terrific, forcing the Ragin' Cajuns into 25 straight missed shots over a 13-minute stretch in the first half.

