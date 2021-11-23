Hoosiers Open as Huge Favorite Against Jackson State on Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mike Woodson still hasn't lost a game as the head coach at Indiana, and chances are very good that his winning streak will continue on Tuesday night when the Hoosiers take on Jackson State in the second game of the Hoosier Classic.
Indiana, winners of four straight games to start the Woodson era, is a 22.5-point favorite over Jackson State, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 127.5.
Jackson State is 0-4 so far on the season, including an 80-66 loss to Marshall on Sunday night in their first game in the Hoosier Classic. Indiana plays Marshall on Saturday in the final game of the event.
Indiana is 2-2 against the spread so far this season. Here are there results so far:
- Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)
- Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)
- Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)
Read More
Tuesday night's game between Indiana and Jackson State begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Here's all the information on the game in our popular "How to Watch'' story, with all the information on the game, including starting lineup, coaching bios and many more interesting nuggets. CLICK HERE
And if you're curious, Marshall is a 6,5-point home favorite against Louisiana tonight in the other Hoosier Classic game. It's being played on Marshall's campus in the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W. Va.
Watch Mike Woodson's postgame interview
Here is Mike Woodson's complete postgame interview from Sunday night after Indiana beat Louisiana 76-44 with an incredible defensive effort. In one first-half stretch, Louisiana missed 25 shots in a row over a 13-minute period.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- GALLOWAY OUT: Indiana sophomore guard Trey Galloway will miss at least a month after undergoing surgery on his fractured right wrist on Friday night. He was injured when he was taken down hard to the floor on a flagrant foul during the St. John's game. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA ROUTS LOUISIANA: Indiana led from start to finish in an easy 76-44 win over Louisiana. The Hoosiers held the Ragin' Cajuns to 19 percent shooting and Parker Stewart got hot, hitting his first six shots and leading the Hoosiers with 16 points. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA BEATS ST. JOHN'S: Indiana let a 13-point lead slip away in the second half, but they never trailed and answered the bell every time St. John's got close. They hung on to win 76-74, the third straight win for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: Here is the complete Indiana men's basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season, including gametimes and TV information, plus links to game stories and columns from the games played so far. CLICK HERE