Hoosiers Open as Huge Favorite Against Jackson State on Tuesday

Indiana is 4-0 so far this season under first-year coach Mike Woodson, and the Hoosiers look to continue that streak against 0-4 Jackson State in the second game of the Hoosier Classic. Oddsmakers have installed Indiana as a heavy favorite in Tuesday night's game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mike Woodson still hasn't lost a game as the head coach at Indiana, and chances are very good that his winning streak will continue on Tuesday night when the Hoosiers take on Jackson State in the second game of the Hoosier Classic.

Indiana, winners of four straight games to start the Woodson era, is a 22.5-point favorite over Jackson State, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 127.5.

Jackson State is 0-4 so far on the season, including an 80-66 loss to Marshall on Sunday night in their first game in the Hoosier Classic. Indiana plays Marshall on Saturday in the final game of the event.

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread so far this season. Here are there results so far:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

Nov. 12 — Beat Northern Illinois 85-49 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

Nov. 17 — Beat St. John's 76-74 as a 6-point favorite (lost)

Nov. 21 — Beat Louisiana 76-44 as an 11.5-point favorite (won)

Tuesday night's game between Indiana and Jackson State begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Here's all the information on the game in our popular "How to Watch'' story, with all the information on the game, including starting lineup, coaching bios and many more interesting nuggets. CLICK HERE

And if you're curious, Marshall is a 6,5-point home favorite against Louisiana tonight in the other Hoosier Classic game. It's being played on Marshall's campus in the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W. Va.

Here is Mike Woodson's complete postgame interview from Sunday night after Indiana beat Louisiana 76-44 with an incredible defensive effort. In one first-half stretch, Louisiana missed 25 shots in a row over a 13-minute period.

