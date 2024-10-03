Jakai Newton Still Limited in Practice; Mike Woodson Calls Him 'Best Explosive Athlete On Our Team'
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Jakai Newton hasn't appeared in a game for Indiana yet, but coach Mike Woodson is intrigued by his athleticism.
Newton, a 6-foot-3 guard, missed his entire freshman season with a knee injury and received a medical redshirt. Woodson said Indiana hasn't allowed Newton to practice every day leading up to the 2024-25 season, but despite these limitations, he has stood out.
"He's doing fine. No, [Newton] can't go every day yet, and that's because we won't allow him to go every day," Woodson said Thursday. "We basically are slow-walking him back, but the days he's been out there has been pretty impressive."
"He's probably the best explosive athlete on our team in terms of playing above the rim. It's scary how good he is in that regard, but we just gotta get him back fully healthy and he's not there yet."
Newton said at Indiana basketball media day on Sept. 18 that when he takes the court for the Hoosiers, fans can expect to see a very aggressive player that contributes on both offense and defense.
That style of play helped Newton High School reach the 2022 AAAAAAA state semifinals during Newton’s junior season, when he averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Newton was considered a four-star recruit and the No. 118 player in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The program announced on Aug. 16, 2023, that Newton underwent a procedure to treat a pre-existing injury. He missed part of his senior season at Newton High School in Covington, Ga., with a knee injury, and he did not play for the Hoosiers as a true freshman in 2023-24.
Injuries have tainted the early stages of Newton's college basketball career. But now that he's close to a full return, he may finally show off the skills that excite Woodson the most.
