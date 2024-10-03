What Indiana Men's Basketball Coach Mike Woodson Had To Say During Big Ten Media Days
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson spoke to Big Ten Network viewers and to the assembled media during Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Thursday.
As it was for the women’s portion of media day on Wednesday, the men’s coaches were interviewed in a panel format.
Woodson was joined by Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and Southern California coach Eric Musselman. Unlike the women’s session, which featured by-play between the coaches, the coaches mostly just spoke for themselves without comment from the others.
Here’s what Woodson had to say during his Big Ten Media Day session.
On vacation …
Woodson: Out in Desert Island dealing with the heat. It was all fine. I'm talking about averaging around 110 a day. But my wife likes it out there a lot, so we spent about three weeks out there this summer.
On using the transfer portal to rebuild the roster …
Woodson: Well, we had no choice. I mean, I lost three players to the portal. I lost two seniors in Kel'el Ware, who was drafted to the Heat as a 15th pick in the draft. I had to go out along with my staff and start, you know, really working to try to build our team back. We were able to come West and get Big Ballo, as you mentioned, and Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle. Then we were fortunate enough to get (Luke) Goode to come back home, which he is a Bloomington kid. Then we got a freshman in Bryson Tucker, who kind of fell in our laps late. I had looked at him a couple of years ago when he was at IMG. We were able to get him on board. I mean, we've built basically through the portal with one freshman, but it's been a work in progress. Our summer program I thought went extremely well, and then we gave them a month off. Now we're back at official practicing.
On coaching at his alma mater and where he wants to take Indiana …
Woodson: I think we took a step backwards last year by not making the tournament. That was kind of disappointing. But again, we got to move forward. The first two years a lot of those guys hadn't been in the tournament for five years. Then they tasted it a little bit. At the end of the day along with these guys, this is about winning Big Ten titles and winning national titles. That's why I came back. I remember the good days back when I played and some of the great years that Bob Knight had at Indiana that it's been missing. To be back and I'm able to put my stamp on it, you know, it's going to be great for me. I'm happy to be back, but we still got a long way to go as a ball club.
On having veterans like Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako still on board …
Woodson: We need them to lead and make another jump. I thought Malik made a hell of a jump from his freshman year, and Mackenzie, tremendous jump. Trey Galloway is who he is. He's been a leader since I've had him. Unfortunately, he had the knee surgery this past season, and he's worked his butt off this summer to get back. He's not fully recovered, but he is getting there, so I'm going to need all three of those guys to lead. We got some seniors, but we also have a bunch of young guys as well too that hadn't really experienced the Big Ten like Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle and Tucker. So we're going to need those veteran guys to step up and lead our ball club.
On Indiana’s football success …
Woodson: I'm loving it. I think Coach (Curt) Cignetti has done a hell of a job. He's put a great group of guys together. He's got running backs. He's got receivers. He has a hell of a quarterback. I couldn't be more happier for him because it's been a while to see our programs even in the top 25. So you have to give him a lot of credit for that. I'm waiting for Northwestern this week. We have them here at Northwestern. It should be a good ball game.
