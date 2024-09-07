Indiana Basketball Offers 2026 Guard Aidan Chronister During Visit
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Aidan Chronister picked up a scholarship offer from Indiana during his visit on Saturday.
Chronister is a 6-foot-7 shooting guard in the class of 2026 from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. He previously attended Rogers High School in Arkansas.
Chronister is a four-star recruit ranked No. 44 in the nation, No. 10 among shooting guards and No. 2 in Kansas among class of 2026 prospects, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
He also holds offers from Arkansas, Central Arkansas, College of Charleston, Creighton, High Point, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Troy. Chronister visited Michigan last weekend and UCLA in August.
Chronister shared a description of his game with On3.
“I’m a lengthy wing, a three/two,” Chronister said. “I can do anything on the court, whatever the coach needs. I’ve always been able to shoot it and score it, I’ve been working on my handle and getting downhill. I watch a lot of Kevin Durant, and how he gets to his spots and shotmake. And Jayson Tatum and his hesi. Really, I watch a lot of taller guards, and take pieces of what they do.”
Indiana does not have any commitments in the class of 2025 or 2026 so far, though the vast majority of players remain uncommitted.
