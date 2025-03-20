Indiana Basketball Player Report Card: Trey Galloway
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana basketball season officially ended Sunday as the Hoosiers were left out of the NCAA Tournament and chose not to participate in other postseason events.
The program quickly moved on from the 19-13 campaign and hired former West Virginia and Drake coach Darian DeVries to replace Mike Woodson after four seasons. But before we look too far ahead, Hoosiers On SI will reflect on the 2024-25 season with individual player report cards over the next few weeks.
Let’s start with senior guard Trey Galloway.
Preseason expectations
Though Galloway entered the year as the longest tenured Hoosier alongside Anthony Leal, there was some uncertainty ahead of his fifth-year senior season. Galloway underwent offseason knee surgery after suffering an injury in the 2024 regular season finale against Michigan State. He missed a significant amount of offseason practice time as Indiana’s new-look roster arrived on campus.
Woodson brought him off the bench and eased him into the rotation for the first six games of the season. After starting 56 games over the previous two seasons, Galloway initially took a back seat to incoming transfers Myles Rice and Kanaan Carlyle, who Woodson brought in hoping to improve Indiana’s guard play and take some pressure off of Galloway after Galloway played 33.4 minutes per game in 2023-24.
How the season went
Galloway first looked like his normal self when Indiana was desperate for a day-three win in the Battle for Atlantis. After losing 89-61 to Louisville and 89-73 to Gonzaga, Galloway scored 18 points and dished out five assists to lead the Hoosiers to an 89-73 win over Providence, music to Woodson’s ears.
“I was holding my breath that he could get up this morning and tell me that he felt fine, because we hadn’t heard that a lot,” Woodson said in the Bahamas. “This morning, he got up and said it was probably the best he’s felt in a long time, and that was good news to my ears.”
The next few months of Galloway’s season came with ups and downs. He went just 3 for 12 from the field in a 17-point loss at Nebraska, then bounced back by combining for 19 points and 10 assists as Big Ten play resumed with wins over Rutgers and Penn State. But Galloway went scoreless at Iowa and was the target of student section boos during the Hoosiers second straight 25-point loss at home against Illinois. During Indiana’s five-game losing streak in January and February, he went 4 for 18 from 3-point range with 16 turnovers while coming off the bench.
Woodson reinserted Galloway into the starting lineup before Indiana’s 71-67 win at No. 11 Michigan State and rode the senior the rest of the way. Galloway played over 31 minutes and scored at least 15 points in six of Indiana’s final seven games. He also averaged 7.3 assists per game during that stretch as he took hold of Indiana’s point guard duties.
Player grade
Galloway ended the season averaging 8.8 points and a career-high 4.7 assists per game. But he also averaged a career-high 2.5 turnovers and shot just 42.2% from the field and 64.3% at the free throw line, both the second-lowest marks in his five-year career. He shot 32.7% from 3-point range on a career-high 113 attempts, the second-best percentage of his career behind 46.2% in 2022-23.
Galloway became Indiana’s all-time leader in games played with 140, joined the 56-player list of 1,000-point scorers and passed Randy Wittman for seventh in career assists with 433. He’s one of seven players in program history with 1,000 points and 400 assists. His Indiana career ended abruptly as Indiana was left out of the tournament, but in his last game at Assembly Hall he hit a game-sealing 3-pointer on Senior Day against Ohio State.
Grade: B
Consistency was an issue for most of the season, but he led Indiana’s late-season push, winning five of seven games to end the regular season and playing some of the best basketball of his career.
“The only way you can remember Trey is that he plays hard,” Woodson said. “He competes. And you would be fooling yourself if you think anything else. That's all I've never known him as. I nicknamed him "Crazy Man" when I first started coaching him because he was all over the place. Didn't know what you were going to get from him but he competed. That's all he's ever done.For the fans to sit in here and boo him during the time that they booed him, it just wasn't right. It just wasn't. Because that kid competes. He gives his heart. Have nothing but respect and love for Galloway.”
