Why Indiana Basketball's Shooting Is Poised for a Big Leap in 2026-27

In 2025-26, Indiana had the No. 14 three-point rate in the country, yet connected on just 34.7 percent of its triples (which ranked No. 131 in the nation), per Bart Torvik.

Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries and Nick Dorn could each shoot the cover off the ball – but it ended there. Only three other Hoosiers hit at least 10 triples on the season, and none surpassed one per game.

The lack of shooting versatility forced Indiana’s sharpshooting trio into tougher looks, which brought down the team’s overall three-point shooting efficiency. More importantly, it shrunk driving lanes and made any downhill attacks even tougher. Indiana seemingly won’t have the same problem in 2026-27.

Darian DeVries high on Indiana's three-point shooting ability

“I like this group’s shooting,” head coach Darian DeVries said on ‘The Sideline With Andy Katz’ on Tuesday. “I think we have great depth there as well. I think Darren Harris has looked really good in our workouts so far this summer. He’s done a lot of things similar to Lamar [Wilkerson] in our workouts, so that’s exciting because we all know how Lamar could fill it up.

“Markus [Burton] can shoot it, Bryce [Lindsay] can shoot it. Jaeden Mustaf has shot it very well. Our freshmen have been shooting it. And then Aiden Sherrell has shot the ball incredibly here throughout the summer so far. So it gives us a lot of different ways that we can stretch the floor.”

Let’s not gloss over this: if Harris is doing “a lot of things similar to Lamar”, the Hoosiers may have a breakout star on their hands.



Harris, who spent his first two college seasons at Duke, hasn’t truly been given a stage to showcase his abilities. He’ll have that at Indiana, and, based on early reports from DeVries, he may be filling it up.

How Indiana's shooting versatility will translate to wins

Feb 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots at three against Mississippi State at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aside from that, the other two names that jump out are Mustaf and Sherrell – the latter of whom’s ability to connect from deep is a massive swing factor for Indiana’s offensive ceiling.



Sharing the frontcourt with SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, Sherrell must be able to space the floor to some extent. According to DeVries’ comments, it may be a great extent – which would be a dream scenario for the Hoosiers.

And if Mustaf is also hitting threes (he has never connected on more than 0.7 per game), Indiana will be very tough to guard. In that situation, the only two non-shooters in the projected rotation would be Yigitoglu and freshman Clemens Sokolov – both of whom would solely be tasked with anchoring the interior (and the pair would never share the floor together).

Not only will Indiana’s three-point shooting give it the ability to knock off any opponent in the country (all it takes is one hot night), but the shooting versatility – which the Hoosiers didn’t possess last season – will reduce the volatility and ensure an off night from deep doesn’t automatically translate to a loss.

And, again, the driving lanes created by the floor spacing, not to mention the additional room for Yigitoglu or Sherrell to go to work on the interior, will only be extra pluses.