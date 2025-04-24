Indiana Continues To Stockpile Guards As Nick Dorn Commits To The Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Football runs in the Dorn family, but it’s basketball that will bring Nick Dorn to Indiana.
Dorn, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard, has committed to Indiana. Dorn confirmed his commitment on his Instagram page.
Dorn will have two years of eligibility left after he played the first two seasons of his career at Coastal Athletic Conference school Elon, also familiar to Indiana fans as one of football coach Curt Cignetti’s head coaching stops.
Dorn has a lot of the characteristics new Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries wants in a guard. He can shoot from beyond the 3-point arc, converting 35.6% over his career at Elon. He’s a solid rebounder at 3.4 per game over his career. He’s also a solid free throw shooter at 79% for his career.
During his recently-completed sophomore season with the Phoenix, Dorn took a big step forward. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. He raised his scoring average nearly six points from his freshman season.
After Dorn visited Bloomington on Tuesday, he has become part of a large group of guards DeVries has brought to Indiana.
Dorn joins Conor Enright, Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries, Jasai Miles, Tayton Conerway and Jason Drake in the Hoosiers backcourt. Six-foot-11 Reed Bailey is the only big player added so far.
Dorn, like Tucker DeVries, is a bigger guard. They have similar body frames. Tucker DeVries is listed at 6-7 and 210 pounds.
Dorn is the basketball player in a football family. Dorn’s father is former Los Angeles Raiders and St. Louis Rams defensive back Torin Dorn. He played in the NFL from 1990-96.
Dorn’s brother, Myles, is a safety with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s played 14 career games over two seasons.
Dorn is the eighth player DeVries has added via the transfer portal. How many spots DeVries has left on the roster is in flux due to the still-delayed House settlement.
If the House settlement is approved, NCAA Division I schools get 15 men’s basketball roster spots. Dorn’s addition would leave six remaining spots when incoming freshman Trent Sisley is added to the transfer portal players.
If the House settlement is not approved – Federal Judge Claudia Wilken gave parties 14 days to phase in roster limits to allow current athletes to maintain their spots – then the presumption would be that the old system of 13 scholarships would go back into effect. In that case, Indiana would have four scholarship spots left.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- DRAKE COMMITS TO INDIANA: Former Drexel guard Jason Drake has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- CONERWAY COMMITS: Former Troy guard Tayton Coneway is a Hoosier after he confirmed his commitment on Wednesday night. CLICK HERE.
- MILES IS A HOOSIER: Former North Florida guard Jasai Miles has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- DEVRIES WINS HEARTS AND MINDS: Not only did Darian DeVries get Lamar Wilkerson, he beat Kentucky to do it. That will go over very well among Indiana fans. CLICK HERE.
- WILKERSON WANTED TO BE A PRIORITY AND INDIANA MADE HIM FEEL THAT WAY: Lamar Wilkerson explained why he chose Indiana over Kentucky. CLICK HERE.