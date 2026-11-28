Dare I say, Indiana basketball is starting to finally look like Indiana basketball again.



No, beating Bowling Green the day after Thanksgiving isn't going to be looked back on as a grand statement, but Indiana took care of business to improve to 8-0 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season on Friday night.

Bryce Lindsey (18) and Aiden Sherrell (16) led the way in scoring, while Sherrell added nine rebounds. Markus Burton added 12 points and dished out four assists in the win.



Some instant thoughts following Indiana's eighth-straight victory to open the year:

Indiana Basketball - Splitting the Zone

While Bowling Green isn't going to threaten a deep March run of any kind, it did give Indiana a look at a zone defense that will be useful to have played against as the year goes on.



Indiana was able to split the zone with regularity, play a quality inside-out game, and make things uniteresting rather quickly against Bowling Green.

Indiana Basketball - Getting to the Free Throw Line

Indiana was able to get the free-throw line with regularity as it was on the offensive. The Hoosiers put up 31 free-throw attempts on the night, which was a positive.



The negative was that it hit just 21 of those attempts, good for 68%. That part has to be better as the schedule flips to the first conference game of the year.

Indiana Basketball - Winning the Turnover Battle

Indiana's athleticism and talent were on display and especially showed in two categories: creating turnovers and rebounds.



Indiana forced 15 turnovers, which was impressive in itself, but outscored Bowling Green 20-3 in the points-off-turnovers department, a real difference-maker in the blowout victory.



Indiana also hauled in a 41-26 rebound advantage.



For the record, Indiana also held an 1807 advantage in the assists total.

Indiana Basketball - Next Up is Big Ten Opener

Indiana has impressive wins to date in the first eight games of the year, getting victories over Syracuse, Arkansas, and Kentucky to date.



Things will take another step in difficulty soon as on Tuesday night, Indiana plays host to Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both.



The Hoosiers will then take on Western Illinois next Thursday, before making their first Big Ten road trip the following Monday, December 7, to Iowa.

It's worth noting that Indiana did start last season 7-0 before stumbling in Big Ten play, but at no point early in the year was it able to beat a team like Arkansas or Kentucky like this season.



It's still early, but initial signs point to this year being a massive turnaround in Bloomington, as the Hoosiers continue to climb the rankings.