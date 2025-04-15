Indiana Gets Its Man: Lamar Wilkerson Will Be A Hoosier
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - In a two-way showdown with Kentucky for the services of Sam Houston State guard Lamar Wilkerson? It appears that Indiana won the battle.
Joe Tipton of On3Sports.com reported on Tuesday afternoon that Wilkerson has committed to the Hoosiers. Wilkerson confirmed he was Indiana-bound via his social media account shortly afterwards.
The successful recruitment of Wilkerson will be considered a coup for new Indiana coach Darian DeVries and it should enhance Indiana's desirability among other transfer portal players. Wilkesron gives the Hoosiers another top shooter and volume scorer to go with Tucker DeVries, assuming he has his injury waiver granted.
Wilkerson, one of the most coveted guards in the transfer portal, visited Indiana on Saturday. He left Bloomington on Sunday and then made a visit to Kentucky on Sunday and into Monday.
Fans at both schools hoped he would commit immediately after his visit, but that didn’t occur. It was reported on Monday that Wilkerson had narrowed his choices to Indiana and Kentucky. Wilkerson was also interested in Auburn and Ole Miss, but he zeroed in on the Hoosiers and Wildcats.
Wilkerson got the most of his visits. Wilkerson posted a montage of video images from his visit at Indiana on his Instagram feed on Sunday morning. Wilkerson also posted pictures of him and Kentucky men’s basketball coach Mark Pope during a visit to the Keeneland thoroughbred track on Sunday during his Kentucky visit.
Wilkerson has played his last three seasons at mid-major Sam Houston State and has steadily improved during his career – the main reason he is so highly coveted.
Wilkerson's scoring average jumped to 20.5 points per game in 2025, an increase of nearly seven points from 2024.
Wilkerson fits the DeVries mold as he converted 44.5% from 3-point range to lead Conference USA. Wilkerson has flashed his potential at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before. He scored 18 points in Indiana's 97-71 win over Sam Houston in December.
To date, Indiana has secured commitments from point guard Conor Enright (DePaul via Drake), forward Reed Bailey (Davidson) and DeVries (West Virginia via Drake).
