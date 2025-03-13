Indiana’s NCAA Tournament Fate Uncertain After Loss To Oregon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It's going to be a nervous Selection Sunday for Indiana.
After a 72-59 loss to Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday in Indianapolis, the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament chances hang in the balance. Going into the Oregon game, Indiana was listed as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology from early Thursday morning. The Hoosiers were also included in 92 of 94 projections on bracketmatrix.com, with an average seed of 11.09.
But Indiana’s performance against Oregon – shooting 36.2% from the field and getting outscored 16-5 in the final seven minutes – didn’t inspire confidence in the Hoosiers.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson made his pitch after the game.
"I think we're playing some of our best basketball,” Woodson said. “This afternoon wasn't an indication of how we've been playing. We've been very competitive. Even in the games that we've lost – I can go back to the Maryland game at home, the UCLA game, the Michigan game at home – they were all competitive, one or two possession games. We beat Purdue, had a shot to beat Purdue at their spot. So we've had a lot of close games that we just weren't able to make the play here or there. But these last two weeks, I think we've been playing some pretty damn good basketball. Again, I've got to give Oregon a lot of credit because, again, they played well today."
"I'm always going to campaign for my team. That's how much I love my team. We're playing some of our best basketball. I don't think that there's a team in the country that we can't beat if we come ready to play and compete for 40 minutes. We've had a lot of dry spots this season, but here of late we've been playing some pretty good basketball. I don't think today's game is an indication of how we've been playing the last two-and-a-half, three weeks."
Indiana may have done enough to reach the big dance, but its fate is in the hands of the selection committee and other bubble teams now. If Indiana earns a bid to the tournament, it'll likely be playing in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.
The First Four games take place on March 18 and 19 at UD Arena in Dayton. The Round of 64 and Round of 32 will be played from March 20 to 23 in Lexington, Ky.; Providence, R.I.; Seattle, Wash.; Wichita, Kan.; Cleveland, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Milwaukee, Wis.; and Raleigh, N.C.
Indiana’s overall record fell to 19-13 after losing to Oregon, and it finished regular season Big Ten play. Thursday’s loss counts toward its Quad 1 record, which is now 4-13. At the time of publication, Indiana was ranked No. 52 in the NET. That didn’t account for the Oregon loss, which should not negatively impact Indiana’s NET ranking much, as the Ducks are No. 29 in the NET.
The Hoosiers feel they still deserve to dance.
“I think we should be in the Tournament,” Indiana forward Malik Reneau said. “Because we got some big solid wins not only against Michigan State, but we got Purdue at home, then we swept OSU too. I think we had some solid wins. We also had some not bad losses, but we had some good losses where it came down to the wire and we just couldn't get over that hump. I feel like they give us a chance, we'll try and make a run in the tournament and give it our all every time we step on the court.”
“We know that we should be a tournament team,” Indiana guard Trey Galloway said. “There's a lot of opportunity for that. I think just those crucial losses that we had that were just so tight, one-possession games. The way we've been playing the last month and a half, we've been playing like a tournament team.”
Indiana won five of seven games going into the Big Ten Tournament. Couple that with four losses by five points or fewer in Big Ten play, and Indiana was much more competitive overall in the second half of the season.
Some considered Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament game a win-and-in scenario for Indiana, but Indiana forward Luke Goode tries to instill that sense of urgency game in and game out.
“We feel like we have to have every win,” Goode said. “That’s kind of the way we look at it, so it wasn’t necessarily a win and in type thing in our eyes, but we came out with the intensity and the mindset that we need to win to get in, yeah, for sure. So hopefully that Ohio State win does a lot for us.”
“I think we’re more than deserving. We’ve had so many ups and downs this year, and I know the scores and the losses don’t reflect necessarily in the NET or whatever, but those games that we lost – the five in a row – they were one or two possession games. … I don’t know what the history of teams not making the tournament without a Quad 2 through 4 loss is, but I think that’s something that people need to take into account, that we belong in the field and we can beat anybody out there. …If we do get the opportunity, which I really hope we do, I think we can make some noise in March.”
Indiana guard Myles Rice said he doesn’t pay too much attention to the bubble discussion and focuses on what he can control. He safely made the NCAA Tournament last year with Washington State as a No. 7 seed but knows Selection Sunday this time around will be more nerve-wrecking.
“I think our resume kind of speaks for itself a little bit, especially down the stretch,” Rice said. “But like I said, it all depends on Sunday. So we’ll be sitting around, waiting to watch and see what happens. I think no matter what, you might think you’re in, then you’re out. You might think you’re out, but then you’re in. So I think regardless of what goes on, it’s going to be a waiting game regardless. I think the resume, how hard we’ve been playing down the stretch – we’ve been playing some really good basketball. I just think if we’re one of those teams to get in, we can make some noise and make a run.”
Here's a look at what the bubble teams have done recently and what lies ahead. The last four in or first four out designations are based on Lunardi's most recent projection.
San Diego State Aztecs (last four in): San Diego State plays Boise State Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET in the Mountain West Conference Tournament on CBS Sports Network. The Aztecs are 21-8 and ranked No. 49 in the NET with a 3-5 record in Quad 1 and a 5-2 record in Quad 2.
Indiana Hoosiers (last four in): Indiana lost 72-59 to Oregon Thursday. Going into the Oregon game, Indiana was 19-12 and ranked No. 52 in the NET. After the loss, the Hoosiers have a 4-13 record in Quad 1 and a 5-0 record in Quad 2.
Xavier Musketeers (last four in): Xavier plays Marquette Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET in the Big East Tournament on Peacock. The Musketeers are 21-10 and ranked No. 45 in the NET with a 1-8 record in Quad 1 and an 8-2 record in Quad 2.
North Carolina Tar Heels (last four in): North Carolina beat Notre Dame 76-56 Wednesday in the Big East Tournament and plays Wake Forest Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Tar Heels are 21-12 and ranked No. 36 in the NET with a 1-11 record in Quad 1 and a 7-0 record in Quad 2.
Texas Longhorns (first four out): Texas beat Vanderbilt 79-72 Wednesday in the SEC Tournament and plays Texas A&M Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The Longhorns are 18-14 and No. 41 in the NET with a 6-9 record in Quad 1 and a 3-5 record in Quad 2.
Ohio State Buckeyes (first four out): Ohio State lost 77-70 to Iowa Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes are 17-15 No. 40 in the NET with a 6-11 record in Quad 1 and a 3-4 record in Quad 2.
Boise State Broncos (first four out): Boise State plays San Diego State Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Broncos are 22-9 and No. 46 in the NET with a 2-5 record in Quad 1 and a 4-2 record in Quad 2.
Colorado State Rams (first four out): Colorado State plays Nevada Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Rams are 22-9 and No. 55 in the NET with a 1-5 record in Quad 1 and a 6-2 record in Quad 2.
