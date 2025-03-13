What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 72-59 Loss To Oregon in Big Ten Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana went one and done in the Big Ten Tournament with a 72-59 loss to Oregon Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako combined for 46 points, but Indiana didn't get enough from the rest of its roster as it shot just 36.2% from the field. Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with 18 points.
The Hoosiers fell to 19-13 on the season, and their NCAA Tournament hopes hang in the balance as a bubble team. Here's everything Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after the game.
Opening statement
Woodson: "You've got to give Oregon and their group a lot of credit because they come all the way across country and they played great tonight. It's a tough loss. I thought we competed in stretches, but we just couldn't finish it. They were the better team tonight, I thought."
On Indiana's case to make the NCAA Tournament...
Woodson: "I think we're playing some of our best basketball. This afternoon wasn't an indication of how we've been playing. We've been very competitive. Even in the games that we've lost -- I can go back to the Maryland game at home, the UCLA game, the Michigan game at home -- they were all competitive, one or two possession games. We beat Purdue, had a shot to beat Purdue at their spot. So we've had a lot of close games that we just weren't able to make the play here or there. But these last two weeks, I think we've been playing some pretty damn good basketball. Again, I've got to give Oregon a lot of credit because, again, they played well today."
On why Indiana has given up long runs or had long scoring droughts...
Woodson: "We've had them off and on in this seven, eight-game stretch, we haven't had -- our defense has been the one that has carried us. But you've got to give them credit. I thought right before the half, that was a big momentum builder for them. Then we regroup, we came out after the half, and we were back in the ballgame. It's just the little things. We missed two front ends of a one-and-one, a two-possession game, those are huge. They come down, and they make us pay for it on both possessions. I tip my hat to our guys because they have been competitive these last two, three weeks and has put us in position to even be talking about a tournament bid."
On how he keeps his team focused down the stretch when they aren't quite getting over the hump...
Woodson: "Well, they have been focused. We were dead in the water 2 1/2 weeks ago, so they have been focused. When you go 5 out of your last 7 games, and the Big Ten is no joke. We ended up winning 10 out of the 20 games. We expected more this season, but we didn't get it done. Coming down this homestretch, this team hasn't quit. They've been very, very competitive."
On how the days leading up to Selection Sunday will weigh on him, knowing he's stepping down after the season...
Woodson: "All I'm concerned about is the players. It's not really about me. It's been a good run since I've been here, and I'm just hoping that it's not over with yet. But I'll spend time with our players until the selection committee makes a decision on what they're going to do. So I'll still be in Bloomington."
On why Indiana shot poorly today and if it was getting the looks he wanted...
Woodson: "No, I thought they had a lot to do with it, although we missed a lot of chippies around the rim with Ballo and Malik. I thought that was a big difference. Them not leaving Goode and Mack and giving you the looks that sometimes we've been accustomed to getting with those two guys, you got to make plays around the rim. Again, a two-possession game, we missed two front ends of a one-and-one, that was huge. Getting back into it, I thought that was the big difference in the game because they made us pay both possessions back down the court offensively where we couldn't get the stop."
On how his team handled pressure throughout the season...
Woodson: "All basketball seasons are dealt with ups and downs. It's just a part of the sport. I've been doing this a long time, and I've seen it go all kinds of ways. I've seen it go in your favor sometimes, like we've had this season, ups and downs. But when I look at how we've been competing the last 2 1/2, 3 weeks, I tip my hat to our guys because they could have thrown in the towel and they didn't. It hasn't been easy for them based on what we've gone through as a team, but I'm still pushing for the committee to see fit to put us in. If they do, we'll prepare and get ready for that."
On Oregon limiting Luke Goode to one point and Anthony Leal's performance...
Woodson: "I thought Anthony, he's been competing extremely well. Goode, he just didn't get very many looks tonight. I wouldn't leave him either. The way they defended tonight and forced us to make plays inside, which I thought we got the ball inside and had opportunities, but we just came up short. I didn't think Ballo and Malik played particularly well. They carried some of the load, but I just thought some of the chippy shots they missed around the rim were huge in a low-scoring game like this."
On whether he feels the need to campaign for his team to make the NCAA Tournament...
Woodson: "I'm going to always campaign for my team. That's how much I love my team. Like I said earlier, we're playing some of our best basketball. I don't think that there's a team in the country that we can't beat if we come ready to play and compete for 40 minutes. We've had a lot of dry spots this season, but here of late we've been playing some pretty good basketball. I don't think today's game is an indication of how we've been playing the last 2 1/2, 3 weeks."