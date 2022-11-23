Hoosiers Without Jackson-Davis, Galloway, Leal for Wednesday's Game With Little Rock
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is taking a cautious approach with some banged-up players on Wednesday, holding Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal out of the game with various injuries.
The school did not release any details, but all three were dressed in suits when the Hoosiers came out to warm up at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall an hour before their game with Little Rock in the Hoosier Classic.
Jackson-Davis, the senior forward who is the team's leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker, seemed to have some back discomfort during Sunday night 's win over Miami of Ohio in Indianapolis. He is averaging 20.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Galloway, a junior guard who is averaging 4.0 points per game off the bench, tweaked his knee during last Friday's win at Xavier and did not play in Sunday's game. Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Sunday night that it wasn't serious, and him not playing on Sunday was just a precautionary measure.
Leal, also a junior guard, came into Sunday's game and appeared to sprain an ankle in the closing minutes. He had a walking book on his right foot when the team came out.
We will update their status after the game.
