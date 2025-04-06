Indiana Legend Eric Gordon Sends Well Wishes To Kelvin Sampson After Houston Win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Kelvin Sampson coaching era at Indiana ended in tears in 2008 with NCAA trouble and a long road back to respectability after Sampson left, but the one inarguable shining light of the Sampson era was the one year career of standout guard Eric Gordon.
Gordon, who is still playing in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, paid tribute to Sampson after Houston pulled off an extraordinary comeback to defeat Duke 70-67 in a Final Four semifinal in San Antonio.
Gordon used his X feed to show support for his college coach.
As Indiana descended into turmoil during the 2007-08 season due to Sampson's troubles with the NCAA, Gordon was a constant source of excellence.
In his lone season, Gordon led the Big Ten at 20.9 points per game. Gordon also averaged 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists as he converted 43.3% from the field.
Gordon was drafted seventh overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2008 and his NBA career is still going strong in its 17th season. Gordon has averaged 15.3 points in his NBA career. Gordon has played for the Clippers, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and his current team, the 76ers.
Gordon is the sixth-leading NBA scorer from Indiana. At 14,134 points, Gordon only trails all-time leader Walt Bellamy (20.941), Isiah Thomas (18,822), George McGinnis (17,009), Dick Van Arsdale (15,079) and Tom Van Arsdale (14,232).
In Saturday's evening Final Four semifinal, Houston wiped out a 14-point second half deficit with 8:17 left in the game and a seven-point deficit with 1:26 left. Duke didn't score a bucket in the final 3:03 of the game as the victorious Cougars used an 11-1 run to finish off a remarkable come-from-behind victory.
Sampson, who coached Indiana from 2006-08, becomes the second former Indiana coach to advance to a NCAA championship game after his Indiana career concluded. In 1942, Everett Dean coached Stanford to the NCAA championship. Dean coached the Hoosiers from 1924-38.
