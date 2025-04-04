Indiana Recruiting Target Josh Dix Commits To Creighton
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The allure of home proved to be something that appealed to former Iowa guard Josh Dix.
The Indiana recruiting target announced via his Instagram account on Friday that he was headed to Creighton.
Creighton is located in Omaha, Neb., directly across the Missouri River from Council Bluffs, Iowa - where Dix is from.
Dix visited Indiana on Monday night. Dix was one of the most highly-sought transfer as he was an accurate shooter with the Hawkeyes.
Dix never shot less than 40% from 3-point range during his Iowa career. He joined Iowa's regular rotation in the 2023-24 season. Dix averaged 8.9 and 14.4 points in his last two seasons with the Hawkeyes.
In an interesting twist, Dix will play for Creighton coach Greg McDermott. Indiana coach Daran DeVries was on McDermott's staff from 2010-18.
So far, Indiana has received commitments from Conor Enright and Tucker DeVries. Both players played for Darian DeVries previously - Tucker DeVries having played for his father at both Drake and West Virginia.
