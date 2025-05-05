Indiana's Teri Moren To Coach USA Basketball U19 Women's National Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren has become immersed in the international basketball scene for many years and she will embark on her next overseas journey this summer.
On Monday, Indiana announced that Moren will be the head coach of the USA Basketball U19 National Team. The 2025 team will be taking part in the U19 Women’s World Cup in July in the Czech Republic.
"It is an honor to be leading the 2025 USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team along with Coach Ivey and Coach Fernandez," Moren said in a press release. "I am grateful to represent our country on the international stage and look forward to the opportunity to once again pursue a gold medal for our nation."
It will be Moren’s second stint as a USA Basketball head coach. Moren also coached the 2024 USA Women’s U18 National Team. Most of those players should be on the U19 team this summer.
Moren has been working with USA Basketball since 2021. She was a court coach for the 2021 U19 women’s team. She was also an assistant coach at the 2023 FIBA Women's U19 World Cup and 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship.
As it was in 2024, Moren’s staff will be comprised of Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey and South Florida coach Jose Fernandez. The FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup will take place from July 12-20 in Brno, Czech Republic.
Moren is also still busy trying to rebuild Indiana’s women’s basketball team.
On April 21, Jerni Kiaku became the fifth player to join the Indiana roster. Indiana has added Zania Socka-Nguemen, a 6-3 transfer forward from UCLA. Former Virginia forward Edessa Noyan has also committed. Guards Chloe Spreen (Alabama), Phoenix Stotijn (Arkansas) and Kiaku (Duquesne) have also committed to the Hoosiers.
The Indiana newcomers join a roster that also includes guards Shay Ciezki, Lenee Beaumont and Kadlecova as well as forwards Faith Wiseman and Sydney Fenn.
Indiana still has five scholarships available, presuming eligibility rules remain in-place as they have been.
Moren is Indiana’s all-time winningest coach while leading them to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, three Sweet 16’s and an Elite Eight appearance along with 10-consecutive 20-win seasons. Moren is a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year (2016, 2023) and was named the 2023 Associated Press National Coach of the Year.
