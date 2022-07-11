Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball to Play North Carolina in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Indiana Women's Basketball to Play North Carolina in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Tar Heels are headed to Bloomington in December of this upcoming season for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Check out the two teams' history below.

USA Today

The Tar Heels are headed to Bloomington in December of this upcoming season for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Check out the two teams' history below.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —For the first time in three decades, Indiana will play North Carolina as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 1, 2022 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

North Carolina leads the overall series 2-0 but hasn't played the Hoosiers since the 1988-89 season. This will also be the first time the Tar Heels play in Bloomington.

Last season, the Tar Heels held a 25-7 overall season record and advanced to the Sweet 16 before being knocked out by the NCAA Tournament champions, South Carolina.

UNC returns four of its starters, Deja Kelly, Alyssa Ustby, Kennedy Todd-Williams and Anya Poole. The Tar Heels were led by Kelly who averaged 16.5 points per game and had an 85.8 free-throw percentage. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kelly earned All-ACC first team honors and was named to the Greensboro Regional All-Tournament Team after scoring 23 points versus South Carolina.

Meanwhile in Bloomington, the Hoosiers are also loaded with talent having been to the Sweet 16 the past two seasons in a row. Indiana returns two starters, guard Grace Berger and forward Mackenzie Holmes as well as two key players in guard Chloe Moore-McNeil and forward Kiandra Browne.

The Hoosiers' roster was short last season due to a couple players quitting the team, but this year Indiana invites seven new Hoosiers, three transfers and four freshmen, to the Hall for a 14-player roster.

TV times and game day information will be given at a later date, but for now the Hoosiers have plenty more games to prepare for ahead of December.

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:

  • NEW PLAYER PROFILE - HENNA SANDVIK We continue our series with incoming freshman guard Henna Sandvik from Helsinki, Finland. Sandvik joins six other new Indiana women's basketball players and three other incoming freshmen for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE
  • NEW PLAYER PROFILE - SARA SCALIA Welcome to our series where we introduce Indiana women's basketball new players for the upcoming 2022-23 season continuing with Minnesota transfer guard Sara Scalia. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM CENTER WILL GET MAKEOVER One day after the 50th anniversary of Title IX, IU Athletics announced the Indiana women's basketball team center will get a much needed facelift. CLICK HERE

Kyle Schwarber Phillies copy
Baseball

Kyle Schwarber Named to NL All-Star Team

By Jack Ankony28 minutes ago
Xavier Johnson Big Ten Tournament
Basketball

Four Hoosiers to Play in Dizzy Runs Pro-Am

By Jack Ankony3 hours ago
zeller hulls watford ferrell 2013
Basketball

IU Day on Big Ten Network Scheduled for Tuesday

By Jack Ankony4 hours ago
OG Anunoby
Basketball

Hoosier Favorite No. 3? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

By Haley JordanJul 10, 2022
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State
Football

Schedule Breakdown: Indiana Football's 2022 Big Ten East Opponents

By Jack AnkonyJul 10, 2022
Clif Marshall Malik Reneau
Basketball

Indiana Freshmen Buying In, Seeing Benefits of Clif Marshall's Training Program

By Jack AnkonyJul 9, 2022
Matt Roth
Basketball

Hoosier Favorite No. 2? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

By Haley JordanJul 10, 2022
Jordan Hulls Indiana
Basketball

Jordan Hulls Details His Approach to Recruiting

By Jack AnkonyJul 9, 2022