Indiana Women's Basketball to Play North Carolina in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —For the first time in three decades, Indiana will play North Carolina as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 1, 2022 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

North Carolina leads the overall series 2-0 but hasn't played the Hoosiers since the 1988-89 season. This will also be the first time the Tar Heels play in Bloomington.

Last season, the Tar Heels held a 25-7 overall season record and advanced to the Sweet 16 before being knocked out by the NCAA Tournament champions, South Carolina.

UNC returns four of its starters, Deja Kelly, Alyssa Ustby, Kennedy Todd-Williams and Anya Poole. The Tar Heels were led by Kelly who averaged 16.5 points per game and had an 85.8 free-throw percentage.

Kelly earned All-ACC first team honors and was named to the Greensboro Regional All-Tournament Team after scoring 23 points versus South Carolina.

Meanwhile in Bloomington, the Hoosiers are also loaded with talent having been to the Sweet 16 the past two seasons in a row. Indiana returns two starters, guard Grace Berger and forward Mackenzie Holmes as well as two key players in guard Chloe Moore-McNeil and forward Kiandra Browne.

The Hoosiers' roster was short last season due to a couple players quitting the team, but this year Indiana invites seven new Hoosiers, three transfers and four freshmen, to the Hall for a 14-player roster.

TV times and game day information will be given at a later date, but for now the Hoosiers have plenty more games to prepare for ahead of December.

