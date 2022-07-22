Skip to main content
Indiana Women's Basketball to Play Tennessee For Third Time in Program History

USA Today

Indiana Women's Basketball to Play Tennessee For Third Time in Program History

On Thursday, the Tennessee women's basketball program announced the Volunteers will host Indiana in a non-conference matchup on Monday, Nov. 14 in the upcoming 2022-23 season. This will only be the third time the two teams have met.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee women's basketball team announced four home non-conference games for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Indiana is one of them.

The game is set for Monday, Nov. 14 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Tipoff time is to be determined for now. 

The Volunteers and Hoosiers have only met twice in program history, the first time on a neutral court in Cincinnati where Tennessee defeated Indiana 91-52 in the 1987-88 season. 

Fast forward to Dec. 2020, the Volunteers took a trip to Bloomington and beat the Hoosiers on their home court 66-58 despite three Indiana players scoring in double figures.

Last season, the Volunteers achieved a 25-9 overall record and 11-5 conference record in the SEC. Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 but was sent home by No. 4 seed Louisville.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This upcoming season, the Volunteers return four core starters, graduate student guard Jordan Walker, senior guard Jordan Horston, senior center Tamari Key and junior guard/forward Tess Darby.

Horston led the Volunteers with 16.2 points per game starting in all 23 games before she ended her season with a fractured dislocation of her left elbow at Alabama in Feb. 2022. 

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are gearing up for their first trip to Knoxville also fresh off of a Sweet 16 run before falling to UConn last season.

Indiana returns two starters in senior guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. Berger matched Tennessee's Horston averaging 16.2 points per contest while Holmes is next in line with 15.2 despite undergoing an injured left knee for a bulk of the season.

As the season gears up, more details will be provided on how to watch Indiana take on Tennessee on the road. 

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:

  • INDIANA TO PLAY NORTH CAROLINA IN ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE The Tar Heels are headed to Bloomington in December of this upcoming season for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Check out the two teams' history below. CLICK HERE
  • NEW PLAYER PROFILE - HENNA SANDVIK We continue our series with incoming freshman guard Henna Sandvik from Helsinki, Finland. Sandvik joins six other new Indiana women's basketball players and three other incoming freshmen for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE

In This Article (2)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Keith Smart
Basketball

Hoosier Favorite No. 23? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

By Haley Jordan9 hours ago
Jordan Geronimo at Iowa
Basketball

'Iron Sharpens Iron': Breaking Down Indiana Basketball's Competition at Small Forward

By Jack Ankony15 hours ago
Malik Reneau Indiana
Basketball

Malik Reneau Learns From Battles With Fellow Lefty Trayce Jackson-Davis

By Jack Ankony23 hours ago
Damon Bailey
Basketball

Hoosier Favorite No. 22? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

By Haley JordanJul 20, 2022 1:21 PM EDT
Yogi Ferrell vs Kentucky
Basketball

Yogi Ferrell Re-Signs with Slovenian Team Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana

By Jack AnkonyJul 20, 2022 1:07 PM EDT
Shaun Shivers vs Tennessee
Football

Indiana Running Back Shaun Shivers Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

By Jack AnkonyJul 20, 2022 11:29 AM EDT
Memorial Stadium
Other Sports

Nonprofit Hoosier Ticket Project Launches Giving Blitz to Send Hoosier Fans to Free Games

By Haley JordanJul 20, 2022 8:41 AM EDT
Bradley Brehmer Iowa
Baseball

Indiana Baseball: Trio of Hoosier Pitchers Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

By Jack AnkonyJul 19, 2022 9:19 PM EDT