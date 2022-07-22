Indiana Women's Basketball to Play Tennessee For Third Time in Program History

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee women's basketball team announced four home non-conference games for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Indiana is one of them.

The game is set for Monday, Nov. 14 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Tipoff time is to be determined for now.

The Volunteers and Hoosiers have only met twice in program history, the first time on a neutral court in Cincinnati where Tennessee defeated Indiana 91-52 in the 1987-88 season.

Fast forward to Dec. 2020, the Volunteers took a trip to Bloomington and beat the Hoosiers on their home court 66-58 despite three Indiana players scoring in double figures.

Last season, the Volunteers achieved a 25-9 overall record and 11-5 conference record in the SEC. Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 but was sent home by No. 4 seed Louisville.

This upcoming season, the Volunteers return four core starters, graduate student guard Jordan Walker, senior guard Jordan Horston, senior center Tamari Key and junior guard/forward Tess Darby.

Horston led the Volunteers with 16.2 points per game starting in all 23 games before she ended her season with a fractured dislocation of her left elbow at Alabama in Feb. 2022.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are gearing up for their first trip to Knoxville also fresh off of a Sweet 16 run before falling to UConn last season.

Indiana returns two starters in senior guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. Berger matched Tennessee's Horston averaging 16.2 points per contest while Holmes is next in line with 15.2 despite undergoing an injured left knee for a bulk of the season.

As the season gears up, more details will be provided on how to watch Indiana take on Tennessee on the road.

