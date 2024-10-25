Is Indiana Men’s Basketball Better Than Nebraska?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This story is part of a series that will continue through October. Is Indiana better than each of its Big Ten opponents?
Nine categories were chosen. There will be no ties in individual categories. Think of it like you would the Supreme Court.
The categories: Point guard play, free throw shooting, inside scoring, perimeter shooting, rebounding, perimeter defense, rim protection, how much proven Power Five talent is on the roster, and intangibles.
The daily series will cover both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and it will alternate between the teams.
Nebraska is next on the men’s side. Apart from Purdue, no team vexed Indiana quite like the Cornhuskers in 2024. Unlike Purdue, Indiana was humbled by the Huskers three different times.
Indiana lost 86-70 in Lincoln on Jan. 3. Then, in a case of near symmetry, Indiana lost 85-70 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Feb. 18. Finally, Nebraska put a stake in the Hoosiers’ season in the Big Ten Tournament with a 93-66 victory at Target Center in Minneapolis.
In those three losses, Nebraska never made fewer than 12 3-point shots. Indiana fans will be happy to know that chief torturer Keisei Tominaga ran out of eligibility. They will not be happy to know that Brice Williams, who averaged 18.6 points against Indiana, is still there.
Here’s how the battle between the Hoosiers and Cornhuskers shakes out.
• Point guard play – Nebraska didn’t have a point guard in the strictest definition of the position in 2024. Several Cornhuskers handled the ball, and big man Rienk Mast led the team in assists with 3.5.
That will likely change in 2024 as Nebraska added Utah transfer Rollie Worster. Before he suffered a season-ending leg injury in mid-January, Worster (8.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.4 apg) was a valuable asset for the Utes. Williams can also handle the rock for Nebraska.
This battle might be a matter of which team got the better Pac-12 transfer. Myles Rice (14.8 ppg, 3.8 apg) was a more productive scorer at Washington State while being close in the other categories. Add Trey Galloway and Gabe Cupps into the mix, and Indiana gets the nod. Edge: Indiana.
• Free throw shooting – Nebraska ranked in the top 40 nationally in free throw shooting in 2024. Indiana ranked in the bottom 40 nationally. While some dead-eye shooters like C.J. Wilcher (93.9%), Tominaga (87.5%) and Mast (83.8%) are gone or out for the season, Nebraska didn’t fall off so much that Indiana will catch them, nor did the Hoosiers add enough to catch Nebraska. Edge: Nebraska.
• Inside scoring – Nebraska was not dominant in the paint in 2024. There’s a good reason for that. The Cornhuskers took 44.2% of their shots from 3-point range.
However, Nebraska suffered a huge blow when the versatile Mast was lost for the season with a knee injury. That leaves Nebraska bereft of size, with 6-10 Andrew Morgan the only expected contributor taller than 6-8. Indiana has no such issue with Oumar Ballo, Malik Reneau and Langdon Hatton able to provide consistent scoring in the lane. Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter shooting – Indiana fans won’t miss Tominaga’s deadly shooting, but Nebraska has plenty more in the tank. The aforementioned Williams was no slouch in the shooting department as he drained 38.8% from long range. Others who can fill it up include transfer Ahron Elis (31.9%), who sat out the 2024 season after he had been involved in the gambling scandal at Iowa, his previous school. Wisconsin transfer Connor Essegian (30.3%) and Juwan Gary (30.6%) also have to be accounted for. Indiana has improved in this department, but Nebraska has more to offer.
Yet in something of an upset, Indiana might be better. Luke Goode (38.9% at Illinois), Mackenzie Mgbako (32.7%) and Kanaan Carlyle (32%) could match the Cornhuskers’ firepower. Whether Indiana has the volume of 3-point shots to have it make a difference is an open question, but Indiana matches Nebraska in accuracy. Edge: Indiana.
• Rebounding – This is where Mast’s loss will be keenly felt. He led Nebraska at 7.5 rebounds per game. Also gone is hard-working Josiah Allick (5.4 rpg). That leaves Gary (6.1 rpg) and Williams (5.5 rpg) as the best rebounders for the Cornhuskers … and that’s not enough against Ballo (10.1 rpg) and Reneau (6 rpg). Edge: Indiana.
• Perimeter defense – Part of the secret sauce in Nebraska’s 23-11 season was their perimeter defense. In Big Ten games, Nebraska ranked fourth in 3-point defense at 34.7%. Nebraska also ranked fourth in steals at 6.5 per game. Gary (1.1 spg), Williams (1.1 spg) and Sam Hoiberg (0.9 spg) all return, and they were also Nebraska’s best defenders by advanced metrics. Indiana’s isn’t bad in this department either, but Nebraska is more opportunistic than the Hoosiers. Edge: Nebraska.
• Defense at the rim – Nebraska was even better defensively in the paint as it led the Big Ten in 2-point defense in conference games at 46.7%. However, some of that is attributed to Mast and he’s gone. Some of Indiana’s interior excellence was due to Kel’El Ware, but Indiana effectively replaced him with Ballo, a different kind of player but difficult to contend with at the rim. If Reneau stays out of foul trouble, Indiana should be better here. Edge: Indiana.
• Proven Power 5 ability on roster – The standard here is whether a player averaged 25 minutes or more at the Power Five level at their current or former school
Worster, Williams and Gary make the grade for Nebraska in terms of 2024 minutes. Ulis came close in 2023 for Iowa, and Essegian did top 25-plus minutes for Wisconsin in 2023 before his playing time was sliced dramatically in 2024. Even so, Indiana has six players – Kanaan Carlyle, Mackenzie Mgabako, Ballo, Galloway, Reneau and Rice – who tip the scales to the Hoosiers, Edge: Indiana.
• Intangibles – The intangible factor here is simple: Can Indiana find a way to dislodge themselves from the stranglehold Nebraska had on them in 2024? Nebraska played completely differently than Indiana did in 2024 with its 3-point focus. If Indiana has more of a modern offense, and can execute it, the Hoosiers might flip the script. Until they do? Nebraska is going to feel good when these teams meet in December in Lincoln, and that’s a nice advantage to have. Edge: Nebraska.
• Verdict – Indiana wins 6-3. If Mast was healthy, Nebraska would have likely been picked to finish in the top quarter of the league. He is not, but it will be interesting to see if Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg can continue the progress that was made last season out in the Plains.
Previous Is Indiana Better Than Men's Basketball Results
Oregon – Indiana 7-2.
Rutgers – Indiana 7-2.
Maryland – Indiana 6-3.
USC – Indiana 6-3.
Penn State - Indiana 5-4.
Minnesota - Indiana 6-3.
Michigan - Indiana 6-3.
UCLA - UCLA 5-4.
Ohio State - Indiana 7-2.
Iowa - Indiana 5-4.
Michigan State - Indiana 5-4.
Washington - Indiana 8-1.
Wisconsin - Indiana 7-2.
Northwestern - Indiana 5-4.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- STANDOUT MOMENTS FROM HOOSIER HYSTERIA: A recap of Hoosier Hysteria. CLICK HERE.
- GALLOWAY WANTS TO GO OUT ON HIGH NOTE: Trey Galloway has been part of the Indiana program since 2020. He's committed to helping Indiana win big in 2025. CLICK HERE.
- HOW WILL INDIANA BE DEFENSIVELY? Mike Woodson feels confident, but some Hoosiers will have to improve. CLICK HERE.
- WOODSON ALTERING OFFENSE: New-look Indiana roster has coach Mike Woodson ready to re-tool the offense. CLICK HERE.
- RENEAU DESERVED BETTER: Malik Reneau didn't make the Big Ten preseason team, but that's less a reflection on Reneau than it is on the weird new Big Ten landscape. Todd's Take tackles it. CLICK HERE.