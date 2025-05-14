Jade Ondineme Adds More International Flavor To Indiana Women’s Basketball Roster
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball announced on Tuesday that Jade Ondineme was officially added to the 2025-26 roster.
Ondineme is a 6-foot-3 forward who played at Northwest Florida State College in the 2024-25 season. She averaged six points and 4.5 rebounds for the Raiders, winners of the NJCAA Division I national championship.
Northwest Florida finished 32-3 in their championship season. Ondineme started 29 of the 35 games the Raiders played. Northwest Florida defeated Shelton State 62-53 in the national championship game.
Ondineme joins the rebuilt Indiana frontcourt which will also feature UCLA transfer Zania Socka-Nguemen and Virginia transfer Edessa Noyan – both of whom are also 6-3.
Ondineme is the latest foreign-born player to join the Indiana women’s basketball roster. Ondineme was born in Orleans, France. She played for France-based Toulouse Metropole Basket in high school.
Noyan is from Sweden. Guard Phoenix Stotijn is from the Netherlands. Indiana also has Valentyna Kadlecova, who played for the 2024-25 team. Kadlecova is from the Czech Republic.
Ondineme is the sixth player to join the Indiana roster from either the transfer portal, or in this case, the junior college ranks.
She joins Socka-Nguemen, Noyan, Stotijn, guard Chloe Spreen and guard Jerni Kiaku as Indiana coach Teri Moren rebuilds the Indiana roster.
The Indiana newcomers join a roster that also includes guards Shay Ciezki, Lenee Beaumont and Kadlecova as well as forwards Faith Wiseman and Sydney Fenn.
True freshmen Maya Makalusky and Nevaeh Caffey are also set to join the Hoosiers.
Six total Indiana players left via the transfer portal with all of them already finding their new homes. Lexus Bargesser (Colorado State), Henna Sandvik (Wyoming), Julianna LaMendola (Grand Canyon), Yarden Garzon (Maryland), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (Murray State) and Lilly Meister (Kansas) all previously announced their post-Indiana destinations.
Under the old eligibility rules, Indiana still has two spots left to fill on the 15-woman roster. Eligibility rules in general have been put into some level doubt by the still-to-be-determined House settlement.
