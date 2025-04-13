Lamar Wilkerson Posts Montage From Indiana Visit, But No Commitment Made Yet
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The best case scenario for Indiana men's basketball would have been a quick commitment from transfer guard Lamar Wilkerson on Saturday after he made his official visit to Indiana.
As of Sunday morning, that best case scenario did not come to pass for Indiana and new coach Darian DeVries.
Wilkerson remains uncommitted, but he did post a montage of pictures from his Indiana visit on his Instagram page on Sunday morning. Above his montage was a header that said, "IU?"
The race for Wilkerson is fierce and there's good reason why Wilkerson is one of the most coveted guards in the transfer portal. Wilkerson has played his last three seasons at mid-major Sam Houston State and has steadily improved during his career.
He had his breakout season in 2025. Wilkerson's scoring average jumped to 20.5 points per game in 2025, an increase of nearly seven points from 2024. Wilkerson fits the DeVries mold as he converted 44.5% from 3-point range to lead Conference USA. Wilkerson has flashed his potential at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall before. He scored 18 points in Indiana's 97-71 win over Sam Houston in December.
Because of that, it's a four-way race for Wilkerson. Indiana is competing with Kentucky, Auburn and Ole Miss for his services.
Wilkerson is reportedly visiting Kentucky on Sunday. The Wildcats would love nothing more than to get Wilkerson away from Indiana and their fellow SEC suitors.
Wilkerson will then reportedly visit Auburn early this week.
If Indiana could get Wilkerson, it would make what has been a relatively quiet transfer portal season so far into a resounding success. He would give the Hoosiers another top shooter and volume scorer to go with Tucker DeVries, assuming he has his injury waiver granted.
To date, Indiana has secured commitments from point guard Conor Enright (DePaul via Drake), forward Reed Bailey (Davidson) and DeVries (West Virginia via Drake).
Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway, who starred at Troy, is scheduled to be at Indiana on Sunday for his visit.
Follow the comings and goings from Indiana men's basketball in the 2025 transfer tracker. The link is here.
