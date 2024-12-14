LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Nebraska in Real Time Live From Press Row
LINCOLN, Neb. — Indiana takes on Nebraska Friday night in the Hoosiers' first Big Ten road game of the season. It's a national TV showdown — on your local FOX station at 8 p.m. ET — and the chance for Indiana to join Michigan, Michigan State and UCLA at 2-0 in league play.
Welcome to our live blog, straight from press row at the beautiful Pinnacle Bank Arena. (It's a lonely place. I am the ONLY Indiana beat writer here). I'll keep you updated on all the news and views from the game, plus throw in some opinion and highlights along the way.
All the latest items are at the top, so just keep refreshing and you'll see it all. Enjoy the game!
7:25 p.m. ET — There's been very little movement in the point spread today. It's still 4.5 for Nebraska. Seems like that's relying more on last year's matchups that what's real right now. I think it's too many, but that's just my opinion. I can't see Nebraska making 14 threes tonight. Here's my story from earlier on all the point spread-related history. CLICK HERE
7:20 p.m. ET — Junior forward Malik Reneau is close to reaching a milestone. He's just 22 away from scoring 900 for his career at Indiana. He leads the Hoosiers in scoring at 15.5 points per game. He has 878 career points.
7:15 p.m ET — Indiana is without sophomore guard Gabe Cupps tonight. He had knee surgery earlier this week. He's unknown how much time he will miss. He hasn't played since Nov. 29 against Providence in the Bahamas. He's played in four games this year, a total of 25 minutes. He is 0-for-4 from the field and has yet to score. Guards Myles Rice and Jakai Newton were listed as questionable on the Big Ten mandated injury report, but they were both warming up pregame and are ready to play.
7:10 p.m ET — Indiana got walloped here a year ago, and their last win at Pinnacle Bank Arena came on Jan. 17, 2022 when the Hoosiers won 77-71. That was a big-time Trayce Jackson-Davis game. The Indiana great had 23 points and 12 rebounds. The only current Hoosier who played in that game was Trey Galloway. He had nine points off the bench on 3-of-3 shooting, plus three free throws.
7:05 p.m. ET — I'm looking forward to seeing how Indiana freshman wing Bryson Tucker adjusts to his first true Big Ten road game. He had a season-best 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor in Indiana’s 82-67 win over Minnesota on Monday, and also collected six rebounds and just 20 minutes of action. The 2024 McDonald’s All-American leads the Hoosiers in points (6.4 per game) and rebounds (3.5) off the bench. He has scored 8-plus points in four games this season — Minnesota, Sam Houston, UNC Greensboro and Eastern Illinois — all Indiana wins. Tucker ranks among the top 10 in Big Ten rookies off the bench in rebounding (fourth at 5.5 per game), scoring (sixth at 6.4 per game), and total steals (tied for sixth at 5).
