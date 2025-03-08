LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Senior Day Against Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Senior Day and the regular season finale takes on extra importance Saturday for Indiana (18-12, 9-10), which hosts Ohio State (17-13, 9-10) at 3:45 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers are back home after a trip to the Pacific Northwest, where they beat Washington 78-62 and lost 73-63 to Oregon. The Buckeyes have won two in a row, defeating USC and winning a double-overtime thriller against Nebraska. The stakes are especially high Saturday, as Ohio State and Indiana are listed on the bubble in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology. The winner gets the No. 9 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament and plays Thursday, while the loser gets the No. 10 seed and plays Wednesday.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game as the action unfolds.
3:29 p.m. – Same starters for Indiana as last game: Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Luke Goode, Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo. Ohio State is rolling with Bruce Thornton, John Mobley Jr., Micah Parrish, Devin Royal and Sean Stewart to start. Goode had 23 points in the first matchup, and Ballo had 21 in the 77-76 Indiana victory in overtime.
2:15 p.m. – On the Big Ten Indiana listed Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps out for Saturday's game, as expected. Both guards have been out with injuries for most of the season. Ohio State listed Meechie Johnson out, and he took a leave of absence from the team earlier in the season, so no injury surprises for either team.
