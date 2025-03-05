LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Game Against Oregon Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. – We've made it to Matthew Knight Arena for Tuesday's 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET game between Indiana (18-11, 9-9) and Oregon (21-8, 10-8).
This marks the second leg of Indiana's trip to the Pacific Northwest, which began with a 78-62 win Saturday at Washington, the Hoosiers' fourth win in the last five games. The Ducks are coming off an 82-61 home win over USC on Saturday, their fifth straight victory.
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game as the action unfolds.
4:57 p.m – For some pregame reading, here are three things to watch in today's matchup between the Hoosiers and Ducks. It's a crucial game for Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes and Big Ten Tournament seeding for both teams. READ HERE.
4:48 p.m. – Oregon is favored by 6.5 points, and the over/under is 147 points. For more information on both teams' history against the point spread, read Tom Brew's story HERE.
4:40 p.m. – It looks like Indiana will be wearing its black alternate uniforms for a second straight game. A few Hoosiers just came out for warmups wearing the black shorts.
3 p.m. PT – On the Big Ten pregame availability report, Indiana listed Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton out, as expected. No other players were listed, a good sign for the Hoosiers. Oregon will be without Andre Warren, who hasn't played all season.
