LIVE BLOG: Updates From Indiana Basketball Game Against Oregon Ducks

Welcome to our live blog for Tuesday's game between Indiana and Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game.

Indiana and Oregon warm up before Tuesday's game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
Indiana and Oregon warm up before Tuesday's game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Photo by Jack Ankony, Indiana Hoosiers On SI
EUGENE, Ore. – We've made it to Matthew Knight Arena for Tuesday's 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET game between Indiana (18-11, 9-9) and Oregon (21-8, 10-8).

This marks the second leg of Indiana's trip to the Pacific Northwest, which began with a 78-62 win Saturday at Washington, the Hoosiers' fourth win in the last five games. The Ducks are coming off an 82-61 home win over USC on Saturday, their fifth straight victory.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll share updates, highlights, stats and thoughts on the game as the action unfolds.

4:57 p.m – For some pregame reading, here are three things to watch in today's matchup between the Hoosiers and Ducks. It's a crucial game for Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes and Big Ten Tournament seeding for both teams. READ HERE.

4:48 p.m. – Oregon is favored by 6.5 points, and the over/under is 147 points. For more information on both teams' history against the point spread, read Tom Brew's story HERE.

4:40 p.m. – It looks like Indiana will be wearing its black alternate uniforms for a second straight game. A few Hoosiers just came out for warmups wearing the black shorts.

3 p.m. PT – On the Big Ten pregame availability report, Indiana listed Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton out, as expected. No other players were listed, a good sign for the Hoosiers. Oregon will be without Andre Warren, who hasn't played all season.

