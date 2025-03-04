Point Spread: Hoosiers Modest Underdog In Critical Road Test at Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Indiana and Oregon are two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten right now, and each has a lot to play for when they get together on Tuesday night at Matthew Knight Arena. It's more about postseason seeding for the Ducks, while the improving Hoosiers know full well that there's work to be done with their resume.
Oregon has won five in a row — and that came after losing five in a row. Indiana is 4-1 since the school announced that Mike Woodson would be stepping down at the end or the year. The Hoosiers have resonded in kind, with wins over ranked rivals Michigan State and Purdue.
Oddsmaker think Oregon's win streak will continue on its home court. The Ducks are 6.5-point favorites at 4 p;m. ET according to the experts at the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 147.5. That line seems a little high, doesn't it? This is the Hoosiers' last regular season road game, and they looked good on the first leg or the West Coast trip at Washington on Saturday.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana has fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 18-11
Indiana overall vs. spread: 16-13
- Indiana home record: 13-4
Indiana home vs. spread: 10-7
- Indiana road record: 4-5
Indiana road vs spread: 5-4
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 14-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 9-6
- Indiana record as underdog: 4-10
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 7-7
- Indiana over total: 16
Indiana under total: 13
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 21 Wisconsin 76-64 on the road at as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 5-7 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 8 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to No. 24 Michigan 70-67 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 14-10, 5-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 on the road as a 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (138) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 15-10, 6-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 14 (Friday) — Indiana lost to UCLA 72-68 at home as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 15-11, 6-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 23 (Sunday) — Indiana beat No. 13 Purdue 73-58 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (131) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 16-11, 7-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 26 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat Penn State 83-78 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (161) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 17-11, 8-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- March 1 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Washington 78-62 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (150) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 18-11, 9-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Oregon has done so far this season
Oregon has been up and down in its first year in the Big Ten. The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 9 in the country after a 12-1 start that included wins over No. 9 Alabama and No. 20 Texas A&M. They are 21-8 right now, and 18-0.
But they have been wildly inconsistent. They are the only Big Ten team to lose five straight games and then immediately win five in a row. That's where we sit heading into the Tuesday night, with Oregon on a five-game heater and Indiana having won four of five.
Oregon is 14-15 against the spread, but has covered in each of their last four games. Fourteen of their 29 games have gone over the over/under line.
Here's what Oregon has done straight up and against the spread this season:
- Nov. 4 — Oregon beat UC-Riverside 91-76 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (167) went over the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 — Oregon beat Montana 79-48 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 12 — Oregon beat Portland 80-70 in overtime at home as an 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 17 — Oregon beat Troy 82-61 at home as an 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (143) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 21 — Oregon beat Oregon State 78-75 on the road as an 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 26 — Oregon beat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (150) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 6-0.
- Nov. 27 — Oregon beat San Diego State 78-68 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 3.5-point favorite (covered). The score (146) went over the 139.5 over/under total. Record: 7-0.
- Nov. 30 — Oregon beat No. 9 Alabama 83-81 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (164) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 8-0.
- Dec. 4 — Oregon beat USC 68-60 on the road as a 6.5-point favored (covered). The score (128) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 9-0, 1-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 8 — No. 12 Oregon lost to UCLA 73-71 at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (144) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 9-1, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 15 — No. 12 Oregon beat Stephen F. Austin UCLA 79-61 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 10-1, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 — No. 10 Oregon beat Stanford 76-61 in San Jose, Calif., as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (137) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 11-1, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 — No. 9 Oregon beat Weber State 89-49 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The score (138) went under the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 12-1, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 2 — No. 9 Oregon lost to No. 22 Illinois 109-77 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (138) went under the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 12-2, 1-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 5 — No. 9 Oregon beat Maryland 83-79 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 13-2, 2-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 9 — No. 15 Oregon beat Ohio State 73-71 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (144) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-2, 3-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 12 — No. 15 Oregon beat Penn State 82-81 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 15-2, 4-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 18 — No. 13 Oregon lost to No. 13 Purdue 65-58 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (123) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 15-3, 4-3 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 — No. 15 Oregon beat Washington 82-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 16-3, 5-3 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 25 — No. 15 Oregon lost to Minnesota 77-69 on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (146) went over the 139.5 over/under total. Record: 16-4, 5-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 30 — No. 16 Oregon lost to UCLA 78-52 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (130) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 16-5, 5-5 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 2 — No. 16 Oregon lost to Nebraska 77-71 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (148) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 16-6, 5-6 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 5 — Oregon lost to No. 24 Michigan 80-76 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (156) went over the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 16-7, 5-7 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 8 — Oregon lost to No. 9 Michigan State 86-74 on the road as an 8.5-point underdog (covered). The score (160) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 16-8, 5-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 11 — Oregon beat Northwestern 81-75 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (156) went over the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 17-8, 6-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 16 — Oregon beat Rutgers 75-57 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (132) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 18-8, 7-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 19 — Oregon beat Iowa 80-78 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went under the 161.5 over/under total. Record: 19-8, 8-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 22 — Oregon beat No. 11 Wisconsin 77-73 on the road as an 8.5-point underdog (covered). The score (150) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 20-8, 9-8 in Big Ten.
- March 1 — Oregon beat USC 82-61 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (143) went under the 150.5 over/under total. Record: 21-8, 10-8 in Big Ten.