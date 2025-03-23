Indiana Basketball Player Report Card: Luke Goode
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As the Indiana basketball offseason rolls along, Hoosiers On SI will give out grades for individual players based on their performances in 2024-25.
So far, we’ve graded Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal, Malik Reneau and Myles Rice, and next up is Luke Goode.
Preseason expectations
Indiana desperately needed to add 3-point shooters after ranking 273rd at 32.4% and 355th with 15.5 3-point attempts per game. Goode was brought in to do just that after shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc across three seasons at Illinois. Woodson also noted the importance of Goode’s experience at Illinois, winning a Big Ten title and reaching the Elite Eight. Goode was especially excited to join the Hoosiers as a Fort Wayne, Ind., native who grew up as an Indiana fan.
How the season went
It took Goode a bit to find his shot, but once he did he was perhaps the most consistent and reliable Hoosier on a game-by-game basis. Through the first seven games, Goode made just 6-of-21 3-point attempts, or 28.5%, a stretch that included two scoreless outings.
But after the Hoosiers returned home from a disappointing trip to the Bahamas, Goode caught fire. In the first game back, he scored 18 points and made five 3-pointers, both career-high numbers at the time. That represented his lone double-digit scoring game in Indiana’s first 14 contests, but he ramped up his production at the start of Big Ten play.
Beginning with a win at Penn State on Jan. 5, Goode scored 10-plus points in 13 of Indiana’s last 18 games and averaged 11.1 points. Goode made at least three 3-pointers in seven of those games and at least two in 13 of them. During that stretch, he made 42-of-97 3-pointers, or 43.2%. He scored a career-high 23 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting in Indiana’s 77-76 overtime win at Ohio State. With 18 points on 5-for-9 3-point shooting in a win at Washington, Goode scored the second-most points of his career and tied his career high for 3-pointers made in a game.
Goode spoke with conviction after Indiana’s 25-point home loss to Illinois on Jan. 14 that Indiana would turn its season around.
“To all those fans that were booing and are so negative on social media, just don't switch sides,” Goode said. “We will get this thing turned around. We all got the confidence in our teammates, got the confidence in our coaches, so stay on this side when we start being successful again.”
After the Illinois game, Indiana won at Ohio State but followed that up with five straight losses. The Hoosiers made a late-season push with a 5-2 run to end the regular season, including resume-boosting wins over Michigan State and Purdue. But the Hoosiers were ultimately left out of the NCAA Tournament after a 13-point loss to Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament, where Goode ended the season with one point and 0-for-5 from the floor.
He finished the year averaging a career-high 9.1 points. He made 62-of-158 3-point shots, the most makes and attempts in his career and the second-best percentage at 39.2%. Goode was also a solid team defender and established a leadership role.
Player grade
Goode was exactly what Indiana needed as a 3-point shooter. In conference play, he finished fifth among Big Ten players with 48 3-pointers made, sixth at 44% among qualified shooters and tied for 14th with 109 attempts. He may have even exceeded expectations a bit by averaging 9.1 points per game after scoring 5.7 per game as a junior at Illinois. Goode is applying for a medical hardship waiver in hopes of gaining a fifth year of eligibility, and he said after the Big Ten Tournament loss that he’d love to return to Indiana, if he has the opportunity.
Grade: B+
