NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 4): Oladipo Helps Pacers Win Third Straight Game in Restart

The Indiana Pacers just might be playing better than anyone right now in the NBA restart down in Orlando, and Victor Oladipo has been a big reason why.

The former Indiana star wasn't she he was going to be able to play during this shortened season because of the condensed schedule and practice time. But after taking Monday off, he looked fresh and played well in the Pacers' 120-109 win over the Orlando Magic.

Here's the breakdown on what the former Indiana players in the NBA did on Tuesday, with the schedule for who's going at it on Wednesday.

TUESDAY'S INDIANA PLAYERS

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

Tuesday's game: Victor Oladipo bounced back nicely from his day off, scoring 13 points in 27 minutes in the Pacers' 120-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Being careful in this shortened season, Oladipo sat out the front half of this back-to-back on Monday. He helped the Pacers get off to a hot start.

Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the Phoenix Suns Team status: The Pacers are 42-26 and have won their first three games in the NBA restart and, to be honest, they've looked better than anybody. They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are 1.5 games ahead of the Sixers and one game behind the No. 4 seed Miami Heat.

Yogi Ferrell, Sacramento Kings

Last game: Ferrell didn't play in the Kings' 114-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. He's seen action in just one of the Kings' three games so far, playing six minutes and scoring two points.

Thursday at :30 p.m. vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. Team status: The Kings are 28-39 and four games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics

Last game: Langford saw his first action of the restart on Tuesday night in the Celtics' 112-106 loss to the Miami Heat. He played only four minutes and didn't score, posting just one rebound. He didn't play at all in Boston's first two games.

Wednesday at 9 p.m. vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Team status: Boston is the third-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Last game: Eric Gordon did not play in Tuesday's injured his ankle during the Rockets' final scrimmage and may be out for at least a week, if not longer. He missed the Rockets' 120-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night

Tuesday at 9 p.m. vs. the Portland Trail Blazers Team status: Houston is tied for the fourth-seed in the Western Conference with the Utah Jazz. The Rockets have won both games during the re-start.

OTHER HOOSIERS STILL PLAYING

Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

Next game: Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Team status: The Wizards are just 24-43 on the season and have lost both games in the restart, pretty much eliminating them from the playoffs.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Next game: Wednesday at 8 p.m. vs. the Orlando Magic.

Wednesday at 8 p.m. vs. the Orlando Magic. Team status: Toronto has won both games since the restart and is pretty much locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors, the defending NBA champions, are 48-18, but are 5.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

Juwan Morgan, Utah Jazz

Next game: Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. vs. the Memphis Grizzlies. Team status: Utah is 1-2 in the restart and dropped down to the fifth seed in the Western Conference after the loss. They are a half-game behind the Houston Rockets, and a half-game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Noah Vonleh, Denver Nuggets

. Next game: Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

Wednesday at 4 p.m. vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Team status: Denver is 44-24 and presently is the third-seed in the Western Conference. They are 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for second, and 1.5 games ahead of the fourth-place Houston Rockets.

