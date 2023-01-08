PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With Northwestern

Skip to main content
© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana (10-5) hosted Northwestern (12-3) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday afternoon, but came up just short, losing 84-83. Here are the best photos from the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Even though the students haven't officially returned from winter break, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was loud and ready to support the Indiana Hoosiers as they took on the Northwestern Wildcats in a tough Big Ten conference matchup. Trailing most of the game, the Hoosiers made a run at the end, but it was too little too late as they came up short, losing 84-83. 

Bright spots for the day came from senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis ,who finished the game with 18 points, eight assists, and 24 rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino put up 33 points for the Hoosiers, tying a freshman record set by Eric Gordon in 2007.

The Hoosiers hit the road to play Penn State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET before returning back home this weekend to play Wisconsin on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) scores over Northwestern Wildcats forward Tydus Verhoeven (10) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

CJ Gunn

Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) makes a shot against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Chris Collins

Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins reacts to a call during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Miller Kopp

Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrates after a play against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Mike Woodson and Xavier Johnson

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson reacts to a call during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) makes a shot attempt against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Tamar Bates

Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) blocks the shot attempt from Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Miller Kopp

Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half ot the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Malik Reneau

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) grabs a loose ball during the first half ot the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Trey Galloway

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) passes out from a double team during the first half ot the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots between Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) and Robbie Beran (31) during the first half ot the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) scores during the first half ot the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Tamar Bates

Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) makes a three-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes up against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half ot the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Miller Kopp and Boo Buie

Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) attempts a drive to the basket versus Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

