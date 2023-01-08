PHOTO GALLERY: Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With Northwestern
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Even though the students haven't officially returned from winter break, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was loud and ready to support the Indiana Hoosiers as they took on the Northwestern Wildcats in a tough Big Ten conference matchup. Trailing most of the game, the Hoosiers made a run at the end, but it was too little too late as they came up short, losing 84-83.
Bright spots for the day came from senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis ,who finished the game with 18 points, eight assists, and 24 rebounds. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino put up 33 points for the Hoosiers, tying a freshman record set by Eric Gordon in 2007.
The Hoosiers hit the road to play Penn State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET before returning back home this weekend to play Wisconsin on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) scores over Northwestern Wildcats forward Tydus Verhoeven (10) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
CJ Gunn
Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) makes a shot against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Chris Collins
Northwestern Wildcats coach Chris Collins reacts to a call during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Miller Kopp
Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) celebrates after a play against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Mike Woodson and Xavier Johnson
Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson reacts to a call during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) makes a shot attempt against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Tamar Bates
Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) blocks the shot attempt from Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Miller Kopp
Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half of Indianas' game against Northwestern on Sunday.
Malik Reneau
Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) grabs a loose ball during the first half of Indiana's game with Northwestern.
Trey Galloway
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) passes out from a double team during the first half of Indiana' game with Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots between Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) and Robbie Beran (31) during the first half of Indiana's game with Northwestern.
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) scores during the first half of Indiana's game with Northwestern.
Tamar Bates
Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) makes a three-pointer during the first half of Indiana's game with Northwestern.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) goes up against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Miller Kopp and Boo Buie
Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) attempts a drive to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
