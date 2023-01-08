WATCH: Trey Galloway's Floater Against Northwestern
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The signature Trey Galloway floater was in action on Sunday as Indiana hosted Northwestern at Assembly Hall.
Early in the first half, Galloway caught a pass from Jalen Hood-Schifino on the left wing. With a ball fake to shift his defender, Galloway drove the lane and floated the ball over the rim for two points. Indiana still has plenty of work to do as it trails Northwestern by 12 points midway through the first half.
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Penn State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions, coached by Micah Shrewsberry, are 11-4 this year with a 2-2 record in Big Ten play. Penn State is also in action on Sunday, hosting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at 6 p.m. ET. In its most recent game, Penn State lost 79-69 at Michigan.
