WATCH: Trayce Jackson-Davis Finishes Through Traffic Against Northwestern

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis wouldn't be denied.

Early in the first half of Indiana's game against Northwestern on Sunday, the Hoosiers' star forward missed his first shot. But like so many times before, Jackson-Davis didn't give up on the offensive glass.

He jumped above the Northwestern defense and tipped in his own miss, giving Indiana an early 5-2 lead.

To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Northwestern at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Penn State on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions, coached by Micah Shrewsberry, are 11-4 this year with a 2-2 record in Big Ten play. Penn State is also in action on Sunday, hosting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at 6 p.m. ET. In its most recent game, Penn State lost 79-69 at Michigan.

Related stories on Indiana basketball