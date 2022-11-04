Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball vs. Saint Francis

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Basketball vs. Saint Francis

In case you missed the game, take a look at 10 photos from Indiana's 104-59 exhibition game win over Saint Francis inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 10 photos from Indiana's 104-59 exhibition game win over the Saint Francis Cougars on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino got his second start of the season along with veterans Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp.

Jackson-Davis had to miss the first exhibition game against Marian because of a right hand injury, but was ready to play Thursday night with a taped-up hand. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates also played his first game after missing the Marian exhibition with an undisclosed injury.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Bates is a great piece for the team, and he was thrilled to have him back in the game.

Jackson-Davis finished the night with 19 points followed by Hood-Schifino and Reneau with 15 a piece. Five Hoosiers scored in double figures, and three players in Jackson-Davis (9), Reneau (8) and Jordan Geronimo (8) nearly reached double figure boards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Up next, the Hoosiers will begin regular season play when they take on Morehead State on Monday at Assembly Hall.

The Hoosiers will then take on Bethune-Cookman Thursday at home before heading to Cincinnati to take on Xavier for their first away game of the season on Friday, Nov. 18.

The first Big Ten game of the season comes on Dec. 3 against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. followed by a home game with Nebraska on Dec. 7.

The rest of conference play resumes on Jan. 5 versus Iowa in Iowa City.

Indiana Beats Saint Francis

Hoosiers Celebrate

Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) smiles during warm-ups during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) smiles during warm-ups during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Malik Reneau

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) scores in front of St. Francis' Joe Reidy (3) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) scores in front of St. Francis' Joe Reidy (3) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) goes around his back to get past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) goes around his back to get past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Malik Reneau

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) blocks St. Francis' Branden Northern (2) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) blocks St. Francis' Branden Northern (2) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana Coach Mike Woodson

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson watches during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana Head Coach Mike Woodson watches during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Race Thompson

Indiana Race Thompson (25) scores during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Indiana Race Thompson (25) scores during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Trey Galloway

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots a three-pointer during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots a three-pointer during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Miller Kopp

Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) passes during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) passes during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Full Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule

  • JALEN HOOD-SCHIFINO FINDS TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS FOR ALLEY-OOP Take a look at Indiana basketball freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino's one-handed pass to Trayce Jackson-Davis, who completed the alley-oop with authority in the Hoosiers' exhibition game versus Saint Francis. CLICK HERE
  • XAVIER JOHNSON FINDS JACKSON-DAVIS FOR SLAM DUNK Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson connected with Trayce Jackson-Davis for an easy slam dunk in transition against Saint Francis. CLICK HERE
  • HOOD-SCHIFINO BEHIND THE BACK: Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino made a crafty behind-the-back move through the lane against Saint Francis for an easy layup. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

Malik Reneau
Basketball

WATCH: Malik Reneau Hits Smooth Step-Back Jump Shot Against Saint Francis

By Jack Ankony
IndianaMillerKoppPassStFrancis
Basketball

Hoosiers Roll in Final Exhibition, Beat Saint Francis 104-59

By Tom Brew
IndianaBenchGeneric
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with St. Francis In Real Time

By Tom Brew
Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) goes around his back to get past St. Francis' Antwaan Cushingberry (12) during the Indiana versus St. Francis men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Finds Trayce Jackson-Davis for Alley-Oop

By Haley Jordan
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Basketball

WATCH: Xavier Johnson Finds Trayce Jackson-Davis for Give-and-Go Slam Dunk

By Jack Ankony
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Takes it Coast to Coast

By Haley Jordan
Jalen Hood-Schifino Malik Reneau
Basketball

WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino Makes Behind-the-Back Layup Against Saint Francis

By Jack Ankony
Mar 12, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) passes the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Indiana Basketball Pregame Injury Update: Jackson-Davis, Bates Return, Others Out

By Jack Ankony