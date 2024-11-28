Point Spread: Indiana Big Underdog vs. Gonzaga Thursday, Should Number Be Even Bigger?
NASSAU, Bahamas — The bloom came off the rose for Indiana on Wednesday when Louisville embarrassed them in the first round of the Battle for Atlantis basketball tournament. The Hoosiers lost 89-61 in a game that wasn't even that close.
Indiana fell into the loser's bracket in the three-day tournament, and surprisingly No. 3 Gonzaga has fallen right into their lap. The previously unbeaten Bulldogs were upset by West Virginia in overtime, and now the matchup of two ranked teams will happen after all — on the other side of the bracket.
Indiana (4-1) is an underdog for the first time all season, according to the oddsmakers at the FanDuel.com gambling website. Gonzaga (5-1) is a 9.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 156.5
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Gonzaga have fared against the point spread.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 4-1
Indiana overall vs. spread: 2-3
- Indiana home record: 4-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 2-2
- Indiana road record: 0-0
Indiana road vs spread: 0-0
- Indiana neutral court record: 0-1
Indiana road vs spread: 0-1
- Indiana record as favorite: 4-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 2-3
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-0
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-0
- Indiana over total: 1
Indiana under total: 4
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Gonzaga has done this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday) — No. 6 Gonzaga beat No. 8 Baylor 101-63 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (164) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 6 Gonzaga beat Arizona State 88-80 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (168) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 15 (Friday) — No. 4 Gonzaga beat UMass-Lowell 113-54 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (covered). The score (167) went over the 164.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 18 (Monday) — No. 4 Gonzaga beat San Diego State 80-67 on the road as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 20 (Wednesday) — No. 3 Gonzaga beat Long Beach State 84-41 at home as a 33.5-point favorite (covered). The score (125) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 3 Gonzaga lost to West Virginia 86-78 in overtime in the Bahamas as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (164) went over the 155.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
