Point Spread: Hoosiers Slight Underdog vs. Oregon; Will Early Start Help?
INDIANAPOLIS — Just nine days after meeting on the West Coast, Indiana and Oregon hook up again on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. And it's early to rise for the Ducks.
This is the first second-round game of the day, and it starts at Noon ET. That's 9 a.m. Pacific time for the Ducks, so their body clocks might be a bit out of whack. Does that give the No. 9-seeded Hoosiers a bit of an edge over No. 8-seed Oregon?
Oddsmakers at FanDuel.com list the Ducks — who have won seven games in a row, including a 73-64 victory last Tuesday at home against Indiana — as a 1.5-point favorite on Thursday morning. The lined opened at 2.5 on Wednesday afternoon, The over/under is 143.5.
Seeding was irrelevant on Wednesday in the first round, with No. 15 Iowa, No. 14 USC and No. 13 Northwestern all advancing. No. 10 Ohio State, No. 11 Rutgers and No. 12 Minnesota are all on their way home. Penn State, Nebraska and Washington weren't invited.
The odds are good that Indiana has already done enough to make the NCAA Tournament field, but just barely. A win on Thursday would make them a lock. A loss? That might mean a trip to Dayton for a First Four game, which is worth avoiding,
The Indiana-Oregon winner faces No. 1 seed Michigan State on Friday, also at Noon ET.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana has fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 19-12
Indiana overall vs. spread: 17-14
- Indiana home record: 14-4
Indiana home vs. spread: 11-7
- Indiana road record: 4-6
Indiana road vs spread: 5-5
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 15-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 10-6
- Indiana record as underdog: 4-11
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 7-8
- Indiana over total: 16
Indiana under total: 15
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 21 Wisconsin 76-64 on the road at as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 14-9, 5-7 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 8 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to No. 24 Michigan 70-67 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (137) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 14-10, 5-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat No. 11 Michigan State 71-67 on the road as a 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (138) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 15-10, 6-8 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 14 (Friday) — Indiana lost to UCLA 72-68 at home as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 15-11, 6-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 23 (Sunday) — Indiana beat No. 13 Purdue 73-58 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (131) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 16-11, 7-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Feb. 26 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat Penn State 83-78 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (161) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 17-11, 8-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- March 1 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Washington 78-62 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (150) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 18-11, 9-9 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- March 4 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to Oregon 73-64 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (137) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 18-12, 9-10 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- March 8 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 66-60 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (126) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 19-12, 10-10 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Oregon has done so far this season
Oregon has been up and down in its first year in the Big Ten. The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 9 in the country after a 12-1 start that included wins over No. 9 Alabama and No. 20 Texas A&M. They are 23-8 right now, and 12-8 in the Big Ten
But they have been wildly inconsistent. They are the only Big Ten team to lose five straight games and then immediately win seven in a row. That's where we sit heading into the Thursday, with Oregon on a seven-game heater, the longest active streak of any Big Ten team along with Michigan State.
Oregon is 15-16 against the spread, but has covered in five of their last six games. Fifteen of their 31 games have gone over the over/under line.
Here's what Oregon has done straight up and against the spread this season:
- Nov. 4 — Oregon beat UC-Riverside 91-76 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (167) went over the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 — Oregon beat Montana 79-48 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 12 — Oregon beat Portland 80-70 in overtime at home as an 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 17 — Oregon beat Troy 82-61 at home as an 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (143) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 21 — Oregon beat Oregon State 78-75 on the road as an 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 26 — Oregon beat No. 20 Texas A&M 80-70 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (150) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 6-0.
- Nov. 27 — Oregon beat San Diego State 78-68 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 3.5-point favorite (covered). The score (146) went over the 139.5 over/under total. Record: 7-0.
- Nov. 30 — Oregon beat No. 9 Alabama 83-81 at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (164) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 8-0.
- Dec. 4 — Oregon beat USC 68-60 on the road as a 6.5-point favored (covered). The score (128) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 9-0, 1-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 8 — No. 12 Oregon lost to UCLA 73-71 at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (144) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 9-1, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 15 — No. 12 Oregon beat Stephen F. Austin UCLA 79-61 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (140) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 10-1, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 — No. 10 Oregon beat Stanford 76-61 in San Jose, Calif., as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (137) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 11-1, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 — No. 9 Oregon beat Weber State 89-49 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The score (138) went under the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 12-1, 1-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 2 — No. 9 Oregon lost to No. 22 Illinois 109-77 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (138) went under the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 12-2, 1-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 5 — No. 9 Oregon beat Maryland 83-79 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 13-2, 2-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 9 — No. 15 Oregon beat Ohio State 73-71 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (144) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-2, 3-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 12 — No. 15 Oregon beat Penn State 82-81 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 15-2, 4-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 18 — No. 13 Oregon lost to No. 13 Purdue 65-58 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (123) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 15-3, 4-3 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 — No. 15 Oregon beat Washington 82-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 16-3, 5-3 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 25 — No. 15 Oregon lost to Minnesota 77-69 on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (146) went over the 139.5 over/under total. Record: 16-4, 5-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 30 — No. 16 Oregon lost to UCLA 78-52 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (130) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 16-5, 5-5 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 2 — No. 16 Oregon lost to Nebraska 77-71 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (148) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 16-6, 5-6 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 5 — Oregon lost to No. 24 Michigan 80-76 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (156) went over the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 16-7, 5-7 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 8 — Oregon lost to No. 9 Michigan State 86-74 on the road as an 8.5-point underdog (covered). The score (160) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 16-8, 5-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 11 — Oregon beat Northwestern 81-75 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (156) went over the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 17-8, 6-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 16 — Oregon beat Rutgers 75-57 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (132) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 18-8, 7-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 19 — Oregon beat Iowa 80-78 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went under the 161.5 over/under total. Record: 19-8, 8-8 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 22 — Oregon beat No. 11 Wisconsin 77-73 on the road as an 8.5-point underdog (covered). The score (150) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 20-8, 9-8 in Big Ten.
- March 1 — Oregon beat USC 82-61 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (143) went under the 150.5 over/under total. Record: 21-8, 10-8 in Big Ten.
- March 4 — Oregon beat Indiana 73-64 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (137) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 22-8, 11-8 in Big Ten.
- March 8 — Oregon beat Washington 80-73 in overtime on the road as a 7.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 23-8, 12-8 in Big Ten.