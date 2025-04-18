Report: Former Indiana Player Bryson Tucker Headed To Washington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - One of the last former Indiana men's basketball players has found his next collegiate destination.
According to Jeff Goodman of Field Of 68, Bryson Tucker, a 6-foot-6 player listed as a forward, but who played more like a guard, will stay in the Big Ten as he's headed to Washington. He'll try to help second-year coach Danny Sprinkle get the Huskies out of the Big Ten basement.
Tucker, from Bowie, Md., was a late commit to Indiana out of the Class of 2024. He signed in March after the 2023-24 season concluded.
One reason Tucker signed late is because he had intended to play for the G League Ignite team, but the NBA disbanded the team before Tucker could join it.
Tucker was the 19th ranked recruit in the Class of 2024. He took a somewhat untraditional route to college basketball as he did not take part in the the offseason club circuit.
Tucker spoke before the season about being the third straight Big Ten Freshman of the Year, but it was a slow road for Tucker.
He demonstrated the ability to hit mid-range jump shots, but he was not a 3-point threat, and his offense was inconsistent.
He had a career-high 16 points in a Dec. 9 game against Minnesota, but it was one of just three double-digit scoring games he had.
By mid-January, Tucker's minutes began to wane. He missed three games to injury and once he returned, he only had one more game - a Feb. 4 game at Wisconsin - where he played 24 minutes.
After Indiana lost at home to UCLA on Feb. 14, Tucker disappeared from the rotation completely. No explanation was ever given by then-coach Mike Woodson for why Tucker stopped playing.
Tucker was one of the last Hoosiers to join the transfer portal.
Tucker is the third former Indiana player to transfer to another Big Ten school. Guard Gabe Cupps went back to his home state of Ohio as he will play for Ohio State. Guard Myles Rice elected to join Maryland and new coach Buzz Williams.
The only former Indiana player that hasn't committed to a new school is Kanaan Carlyle. He is reportedly considering McNeese State, UAB and Florida Atlantic.
While all of Indiana's former players - save Luke Goode, who is seeking an extra year of eligibility - new coach Darian DeVries has been rebuilding Indiana's roster.
Guard Tayton Conerway (Troy), guard Jasai Miles (North Florida), guard Lamar Wilkerson (Sam Houston), forward Reed Bailey (Davidson), swingman Tucker DeVries (West Virginia via Drake) and Conor Enright (DePaul via Drake) have all committed to Indiana out of the transfer portal.
The basketball portal closes on April 22, but that’s just for entry into the portal. Players can sign with a team anytime after the portal closes.
