The Boston Celtics Reportedly Sign Former Indiana Hoosiers Star Juwan Morgan

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Juwan Morgan has signed with the Boston Celtics. The former Indiana Hoosiers star previously played for the Utah Jazz the last two seasons.

Romeo Langford and Juwan Morgan are reunited.

That's right, the two former Indiana Hoosiers stars who played together during the 2018-19 season in Bloomington are now both on the Boston Celtics.

Langford was the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent the last two seasons on the Celtics.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that Morgan has agreed to a deal with the Celtics.

Scotto says in the article that Morgan will "compete for a spot in training camp with the Celtics."

Morgan has spent the last two seasons in Utah with the Jazz.

After going undrafted in 2019, he played 21 regular-season games during his rookie season in Utah and averaged 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per game.

He also started for the Jazz in the first two playoffs games in the NBA's bubble in Disney World.

This past season, he played 29 games on the Jazz and averaged 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.1 minutes per game.

As for Langford has yet to play an entire season in the NBA (32 games in his rookie season and 18 games in his sophomore season).

He has shown flashes of brilliance on defense and had 17 points in a playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets season.

If Morgan can make the Celtics roster, it will be nice to see the two former faces of the Hoosiers back together on one of the most notable NBA teams.