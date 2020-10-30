The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Trey Kaufman's Decision, Football Prepares for Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 18-minute mark and goes until the 38:40 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

Previewing Trey Kaufman's decision

Indiana basketball schedule

Expectations for Archie Miller heading into year four

Indiana football prepares for Rutgers

You can listen in below:

