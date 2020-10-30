The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Trey Kaufman's Decision, Football Prepares for Rutgers
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.
The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 18-minute mark and goes until the 38:40 mark.
Here are the topics discussed:
- Previewing Trey Kaufman's decision
- Indiana basketball schedule
- Expectations for Archie Miller heading into year four
- Indiana football prepares for Rutgers
You can listen in below:
