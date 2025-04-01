Report: Former Indiana Forward Malik Reneau Down To Five Finalists
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Former Indiana forward Malik Reneau was one of the first Indiana men's basketball players to enter the transfer portal and his future destination is coming into focus according to one report.
On3Sports reported that Reneau has narrowed his finalists to five schools, including two in the Big Ten.
Joe Tipton reported that Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, Michigan and USC are the five teams still in the mix to gain Reneau's services.
Auburn is still playing as the Tigers will play Florida in the Final Four on Saturday in San Antonio. The Miami connection likely comes in part to Reneau being from Miami.
Arkansas played better in the second half of the season and has John Calipari as coach along with good NIL resources.
Michigan is on the rise in the Big Ten under coach Dusty May and the Wolverines would also be competitive in the NIL space. USC, coached by Eric Musselman, wants to make a splash in their second season in the Big Ten.
Reneau averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while making 55.2% of his shots in 2024. He missed six games, due mainly to a knee injury suffered in a Jan. 2 game against Rutgers, but returned to his regular productive level by February.
Reneau is among the seven Indiana players who went into the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season. Gabe Cupps has already found a home at Ohio State.
Still to determine their futures are Mackenzie Mgbako, who told Hoosiers On SI he won't be back, Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle, Jakai Newton and Bryson Tucker.
It is possible some players could return, but it would not be considered likely.
One factor in the timing of both outgoing and incoming transfers is the impending House settlement. A hearing is just a week away. If approved, it will change the landscape of how college athletics works.
Players will be paid out of an approximately $20 million pool by universities that wish to opt in, as all Big Ten schools will do.
Collectives will still exist and can provide supplemental income so long as it matches a definition of "fair market value" determined by a NCAA clearinghouse which will be run by London based firm Deloitte. Athletes would have to submit their NIL contracts (anything above $600) to this clearinghouse.
What isn't known yet is what constitutes "fair market value" and it is causing confusion in all aspects of the college athletics world.
Due in part to that, many schools are trying to get as many players secured as possible before the House settlement becomes official. If a player agrees to join a school before the House settlement is finalized, they get to play by today's rules, which have no guardrails on compensation.
