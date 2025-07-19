My Two Cents: Tamar Bates 'Still Appreciates the Love' From Hoosier Nation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Tamar Bates graduated from Missouri with a degree in sport management, but he was also pretty good at helping me with a math problem earlier this week in Las Vegas.
We're here for the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League, and Bates — who played two years at Indiana before finishing his college career at Missouri — has been playing well for the Denver Nuggets. I mentioned to him that for my Summer League preview, I wrote about "four Indiana players being here, or five if you counted Bates.''
He smiled. "I'd like to think you'd count me,'' Bates said. "I loved playing at Indiana, and Bloomington is always going to be near and dear to me because that’s the place where my college career started.
“It honestly fills my heart with gratitude that the Indiana people still see me as a Hoosier. I see it all the time, fans commenting on social media or sending me DM’s, telling me they’re still watching. People tell me all that time that once you're a Hoosier, you're always a Hoosier, and I hope that's true.''
Bates was one of Mike Woodson's first recruits at Indiana in 2021, a Kansas City, Kan. native who played his final year of high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida. He played the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Hoosiers. He averaged 3.9 points per game as a freshman, and 6.1 as a sophomore.
His career at IU ended on a sour note, though, when he went a combined 0-for-13 from the field in the Hoosiers' two NCAA Tournament games. He was 0-for-7 in the loss to Miami in the second round that ended the season.
During the offseason, Bates transferred to Missouri to be closer to his daughter, who was born earlier that year and spent a lot of time with him in Bloomington. She even won a baby race on the floor at Assembly Hall, much to the delight of the fans. Bates had Leilani on his lap during the postgame press conference.
But the occasional visits in Bloomington weren't enough and he wanted to be closer to her. The short drive from Columbia to Kansas City was much easier. He played well in his final two seasons there, too, averaging 13 points a game both seasons.
He's proud of his time at Missouri, and had many great memories there. But the same holds true from his time at Indiana.
"I spent a lot of time with Leilani there as well, so I’m extremely grateful to Hoosier Nation. They always showed me a lot of love,'' Bates said. "And I stay tapped in. I’ve been watching, too. I’m excited for this year and see what they can do. I appreciated the love, and that’s never going to change.’’
The slender 6-foot-5 left-hander wasn't picked in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he quickly signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets soon after the draft. He's worked out with them in Denver and has played all of this week's Summer League with them.
It's a good fit for him.
“Obviously, the Nuggets are a championship franchise and, 100 percent, I’m glad to be with them,'' Bates said. "The guys I personally know, and watching from the outside looking in as to how they develop players, they definitely stuck out to me for sure.
"Being back in Denver for training camp before we came out here and now, you see it all. The player development, the camaraderie inside the team, it’s extremely evident when you are inside those walls every day. Developing their players and winning championships are what matters most to them, and that certainly aligns with me as well. It’s a good spot for sure.’’
The Nuggets, led by three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, contend for titles every year. They won one in 2023. They love surrounding Jokic with shooters, and Bates provides that. He was a 50/40/90 player a year ago at Missouri — and an SEC All-Academic selection as well.
“I think the NBA, because there are so many really good franchise players who are the cornerstones of their organizations, it’s simple for me — make shots and defend,'' Bates said on his role with Denver. "I’ve always done that throughout my career, and obviously I polish other things along the way, but I try to simplify the game too, and not try to overthink it and take care of the ball.
“I feel good about (sticking with the Nuggets in the 2025-26 regular season). I’ll be around so many good veterans and a lot of decorated players. I’m excited to do my part.’’
Bates averaged 12.5 points per game in the Nuggets' first four games in Las Vegas, and also had 12 rebounds, five assists and eight steals. He has impressed Nuggets coaches, as well.
"Tamar has been great. We've talked a lot about Tamar's energy, and he really sets the tone for us emotionally,'' Nuggets Summer League coach Andrew Munson said. "He's really talented with the ball. He's still adjusting to the rhythm and everything, and the physicality. But he's a really talented scorer and when wants to get to a spot, he can get there and he can shoot over anyone.''
Bates might have been playing his best game of the summer on Friday night, scoring 11 points in just nine minutes on 4-of-5 shooting. But he had a head-to-head collision with a Lakers player that drew blood, and he didn't return.
Bates has been happy with his week in Las Vegas.
“I think this week has been going pretty good, and I’ve adjusted pretty well to Summer League,'' Bates said. "Obviously, the G League and the NBA are two totally different brands of basketball as well, but the NBA is the NBA so I think I’ve played pretty well.
"I've had a few too many turnovers, but other than that, I feel like I’ve been making some winning plays and I’m continuing to showcase what I’ve always done throughout my career.''
Bates' daughter has been in Las Vegas this week too, along with his parents and his sisters.
“Leilani, she’s doing amazing. She’s been here (in Las Vegas) the whole time, so she’s up there watching,'' Bates said. "She’s three now. It’s been amazing to share my entire college journey with her and obviously now, being in the NBA and looking in the crowd and seeing her there, it’s just amazing. I’m glad my family is out here, my parents and my sister and my daughter.
“As I make this transition to Denver, we’ll figure in out. It’s just a flight (to Kansas City) and driving, it’s about seven hours. The NBA season, it probably is going to be a little different with all the travel, but we’re all close by in Kansas City and we’ll make it work the best we can. It’s way more games in the NBA, but we’ve got a good dynamic going.''
