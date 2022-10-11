VIDEO: Family of Indiana Basketball Steals Show at Hoosier Hysteria 2022

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Friday, the 2022-23 men and women's basketball seasons tipped off with Hoosier Hysteria 2022. This year, some coaches and players' adorable family members stole the show.

First, guard Tamar Bates brought out his adorable baby daughter, Leilani complete with a Hoosiers shirt, bright red tutu and of course matching accessories plus little pink headphones to drown out the crowd noise.

Bates has stated in multiple press conferences how his daughter is his motivation to keep playing hard. See the cuteness for yourself in the tweet embedded below.

Assistant men's basketball coach Kenya Hunter also brought out his daughter Kendall for backup and wowed the screaming crowd with a quick father-daughter dance/hand shake. "Nothing more important that FAMILY!" Hunter tweeted out following the short performance.

The Indiana men's basketball season begins on Oct. 29 with a 3 p.m. exhibition game versus Marian University at home. The women's season starts on Nov. 4 at home versus Kentucky Wesleyan at 7 p.m.

Last season, head coach Mike Woodson and his team advanced to the First Round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Wyoming in the First Four. Prior to that, the Hoosiers hadn't made the tournament since 2016.

Women's head coach Teri Moren and her Hoosiers also made an NCAA Tournament run advancing all the way to the Sweet 16 round for the second consecutive year before falling to UConn.

Support both the men and women's teams by tuning into each game listed below and of course making the trip to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Men's 2022-23 Basketball Schedule

Women's 2022-23 Basketball Schedule

Related stories on Indiana basketball: