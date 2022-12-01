WATCH: Indiana Guard Xavier Johnson Fools North Carolina Defense
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Now you see him, now you don't.
That's what Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson did to the North Carolina defense early on during Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.
Johnson's first shot fake got North Carolina forward Pete Nance to jump in the air, and the second shot fake fooled Leaky Black. Then with a pivot to the basket, Johnson laid the ball up nice and easy off the glass.
To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and North Carolina at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Piscataway, N.J. to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Rutgers is off to a 5-1 start with wins over Columbia, Sacred Heart, UMass Lowell, Rider and Central Connecticut State and a 72-66 loss at Temple on Nov. 18.
