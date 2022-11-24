WATCH: Jalen Hood-Schifino No-Look Pass to CJ Gunn for Smooth Layup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Mike Woodson has a handful of talented freshman this year.

Jalen Hood-Schifino pushed the ball in transition with passing options to his left and right. He looked to the right to Tamar Bates, but dropped off a bounce pass to CJ Gunn sprinting down the left lane. Gunn caught the ball and finished with an up-and-under layup on the right side.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Little Rock at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Indiana is off for Thanksgiving, but the Hoosiers have a quick turnaround on Friday against Jackson State at 12:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jackson State is off to an 0-3 start and plays at Michigan on Wednesday.

Related stories on Indiana basketball