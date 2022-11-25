WATCH: Jordan Geronimo Flies Through the Air For Slam Dunk Against Jackson State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jordan Geronimo is jumping out of the gym on Friday against Jackson State.

Indiana's third-year forward stole Jackson State pass on the left wing, and he was off to the races. Geronimo beat the defense down the court, and took off from the Big Ten logo for a slam dunk.

Indiana holds a 44-28 lead at halftime of Friday's game, and Geronimo has four points, three rebounds and two assists.

To follow along with all the action from the matchup between Indiana and Jackson State at Assembly Hall, CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher, Tom Brew.

Next up for the Hoosiers is perhaps their most highly-anticipated game of the 2022-23 regular season. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels, the nation's No. 1 team, come to Assembly Hall for a 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

North Carolina is off to a 5-0 start, but hasn't looked quite like the team that reached the National Championship last year. Most recently, the Tar Heels went back and forth with Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational, emerging with an 89-81 win. North Carolina also struggled to a 72-66 win at home against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 15. But with four starters from last year's team, plus Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, the Tar Heels will surely be a major challenge for the Hoosiers.

