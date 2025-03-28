What Went Wrong For Indiana And How Can Darian DeVries Fix It? Player Inconsistency
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Consistency is something every team chases, but you’d forgive Indiana fans for believing they were perpetually the greyhound trying to catch the rabbit.
Indiana suffered because there were uneven performances from game-to-game by nearly every player on the roster.
Players have averages that would seem to suggest there was consistent production, but not all averages are created equally.
Myles Rice is a great example. He averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 assists, but it takes the game-by-game statistics to understand his inconsistency.
Rice had 18 games where he scored 10 or more points, but he also had 12 where he scored five or fewer. Only twice in the season was he between those two measures. Assists were similar. Rice had five or more six times, but one or less 10 times.
Players have ups and downs on every team, and no player is on every game, but where Indiana could be hard to figure were the inconsistencies in areas that were individual strengths.
Mackenzie Mgbako’s primary asset was as a scorer. He never had a stretch longer than five games where he reached double-figure scoring.
Trey Galloway had a six-game stretch with two turnovers or less in November and December, but he only had seven more games for the rest of the season with two or less.
Oumar Ballo had been a consistent scoring source through January, but he fell off in February and March to a 9.9 scoring average and shot under 50% five times in that period, not a good rate for a center.
Some players were able to become more consistent. From Jan. 2 onward, Luke Goode made at least two 3-pointers in a game 14 times. Malik Reneau’s only non-productive scoring stretch of the season occurred when he was recovering from a knee injury.
Other players never got into a groove. Kanaan Carlyle only shot 40% or better eight times.
Those are the statistical inconsistencies that can be tracked. Indiana also had defensive performances that ranged from poor (Louisville) to very good (Michigan State).
Apart from perhaps Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kel’El Ware, inconsistency was an issue for several Indiana players during the Mike Woodson coaching regime.
Galloway’s career is one example. He shot as low as 18.2% from 3-point range, but as high as 46.2% - and it wasn’t a progression. Galloway had his best shooting season in his third of five he played. It was the same way with free throws. Galloway’s percentages ranged from 53.3% to 73.7% - with the best season coming during Galloway’s freshman season.
When you didn’t know what you’d get from a given player from game to game, you’re going to have the kind of season Indiana had – up-and-down with some surprises and big disappointments.
What Have DeVries Teams Done?
One thing DeVries will establish that Woodson never successfully did is an identity for his team.
DeVries teams are tough, they like early offense, and if they can’t get it, they are patient enough to play for a smart shot. Threes will be taken, but rarely forced.
One trait that DeVries teams have is relying on steady play from a point guard to keep everyone in line on the offensive end.
Nick Norton, Roman Penn and Indiana target Conor Enright ran his Drake teams with mistake-free steadiness. At West Virginia, Javon Small averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 assists.
Small was a consistent producer. He only had two games where he didn’t reach double-digit scoring. He only had 10 games out of 32 where he was below five assists.
Forging an identity and finding the right players to make it work are goals DeVries has met throughout his head coaching career.
