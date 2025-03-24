Top 3 Moments Of Mackenzie Mgbako’s Indiana Career
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The transfer portal officially opened Monday for all men and women’s basketball players. For Indiana players, the portal has been open already given the exit of men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson.
However, due to the timing when Indiana hired Darian DeVries as its next head coach – it occurred during Indiana’s spring break – both DeVries and most players waited until today to discuss their futures.
Mgbako announced Monday afternoon that he was entering the portal. He is going to test NBA interest and didn’t close the door on a return to Bloomington.
"After careful consideration and thorough reflection of my time at Indiana University, I would like to express my profound gratitude for the past two years. Wearing the iconic red and white has been a truly remarkable experience, and Indiana will always remain a formative part of my journey," Mgbako said via his Instagram page.
"Given recent changes in the coaching staff, I have decided in consultation with my family that testing the waters of the NBA is the best course of action. In choosing this path, I am able to retain my eligibility in the transfer portal while also keeping an eye on developments within the Indiana program," Mgbako continued.
"To my teammates, your camaraderie and dedication have made each and every day working together a rewarding experience. I consider you lifelong brothers. To Coach Woodson, I extend my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to play under your leadership and for the trust you placed in me. To the coaching staff, thank you for your unwavering support and commitment to my development, both on and off the court. With deep appreciation Thank you Indiana for everything!" Mgbako concluded.
Mgbako averaged 12.2 points in his Indiana career and was co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024 along with Iowa’s Owen Freeman (who is also in the portal). Mgbako averaged 12.2 points in both of his seasons in an Indiana uniform.
Here’s three of his most memorable moments as a Hoosier.
Mgbako Heats Up At End Of Freshman Year
Though he started every game he played in his freshman season, Mgbako struggled at the start as most freshmen do. His scoring was usually there in some form, but his 3-point shooting was inconsistent and his defense was questionable.
However, by the last third of his freshman season, Mgbako began to figure things out. He had 20 and 22 points in home losses against Northwestern and Nebraska, respectively.
In a March 3 game at Maryland, Mgbako made a big impact. He scored a career-high 24 points as Indiana surprised the Terrapins in their own building with an 83-78 victory.
Mgbako made a career-high four 3-pointers, and he scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half – a half in which Indiana scored 50 points to surge past the Terrapins.
Mgbako’s late-season form was one reason why Indiana won five in a row at the back end of the 2024 schedule.
A Dazzling 2024-25 Debut
That promise that Mgbako showed in his last weeks of the 2024 season raised anticipation that he might raise his game to the level anticipated when he was a five-star recruit out of New Jersey.
The opening game of the 2024-25 season certainly didn’t dampen anyone’s excitement about what might be possible for the sophomore.
Mgbako came out of the gates blazing. He scored 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting, making both of his three-point shots as Indiana had a 42-30 halftime lead – a game it would eventually win 80-61 against an SIU Edwardsville team that later made the NCAA Tournament.
Mgbako finished with a career-high 31 points on 13 of 17 shooting. He was also 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Mgbako would not reach those heights again, but that performance demonstrated his potential.
Mgbako Lights Up The Palestra
After his dazzling sophomore season debut, Mgbako fell into an on-again, off-again inconsistent pattern. However, he came to the fore again as Indiana played Penn State at Philadelphia’s famed Palestra.
Playing the closest he would get to his Gladstone, N.J., home in the 2025 season, Mgbako provided the lift Indiana needed to break a halftime deadlock with the Nittany Lions.
Mgbako was 3-for-4 from 3-point range and scored 15 points in the second half as Indiana held off Penn State for a 77-71 triumph. In addition to his shooting from the field, Mgbako made a pair of key free throws with 40 seconds left after Penn State cut what had been a 16-point Indiana lead to two in the final minute.
