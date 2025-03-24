Mackenzie Mgbako Is Third Indiana Player To Enter Transfer Portal
(updated Monday, March 24 at 3:07 p.m. ET)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – While the transfer portal opened for Indiana men’s basketball players last week with the departure of former coach Mike Woodson, activity was expected to pick up this week and it has.
According to On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton, Indiana guard Mackenzie Mgbako has entered the transfer portal.
Mgbako confirmed the report with a post on his Instagram page. He indicated a desire to test the waters of NBA interest and he did not rule out a return to the Hoosiers.
"After careful consideration and thorough reflection of my time at Indiana University, I would like to express my profound gratitude for the past two years. Wearing the iconic red and white has been a truly remarkable experience, and Indiana will always remain a formative part of my journey," Mgbako said.
"Given recent changes in the coaching staff, I have decided in consultation with my family that testing the waters of the NBA is the best course of action. In choosing this path, I am able to retain my eligibility in the transfer portal while also keeping an eye on developments within the Indiana program," Mgbako continued.
"To my teammates, your camaraderie and dedication have made each and every day working together a rewarding experience. I consider you lifelong brothers. To Coach Woodson, I extend my sincere appreciation for the opportunity to play under your leadership and for the trust you placed in me. To the coaching staff, thank you for your unwavering support and commitment to my development, both on and off the court. With deep appreciation Thank you Indiana for everything!" Mgbako concluded.
Mgabko is the third Indiana player to go into the portal. Gabe Cupps and Malik Reneau went into the portal last week.
Because Indiana was on spring break last week, new coach Darian DeVries had not met with several players to determine their plans and his plans for them. With spring break concluded, that process was expected to accelerate this week.
Mgbako averaged 12.2 points over two seasons with the Hoosiers. In fact, he averaged 12.2 separately in those two seasons.
A highly-touted, five-star recruit out of New Jersey, Mgbako re-opened his recruitment after initially committing to Duke. Mgbako decided to come to Indiana in May 2023.
Inconsistency dogged Mgbako throughout his Indiana career. He had eight games where he scored 20 points or more – including a high of 31 in the 2024-25 season opener against SIU-Edwardsville – but also had 10 games where he scored five points or less, all but one of which he started.
Mgbako had his strengths. He was a very good free throw shooter at 81.7% for his career. He was a 32.8% 3-point shooter, but could also drive to the rim and create offense there.
On the downside, Mgbako struggled mightily on the defensive end, especially during his freshman season. He also got caught settling for jump shots at times instead of keeping his game diversified.
At 6-foot-8, Mgbako, a swingman who can play small forward, but who has shooting guard attributes, will be attractive to other schools.
The transfer portal opened for all college basketball players on Monday.
