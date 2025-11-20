Where Indiana Basketball 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks After Early Signing Period
The early signing period for the 2026 high school class ran from Nov. 12 through Nov. 19, and Indiana signed two players: Vaughn Karvala and Prince-Alexander Moody.
They'll be part of coach Darian DeVries' second Indiana roster as freshmen going into the 2026-27 season. The two-man class ranks No. 33 nationally and No. 11 among Big Ten teams, per 247Sports. The recruiting site Rivals views the class in a similar light, ranking it No. 32 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten.
Here's a closer look at the two recruits.
Vaughn Karvala
Karvala is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward. He spent his first three years at Oregon High School in Wisconsin before transferring to Bella Vista Prep, a preseason top-10 team in Phoenix, Ariz. As a junior he averaged 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 53.5% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range.
Karvala broke Oregon's all-time scoring record as a junior and was named 2025 Badger Conference Player of the Year. He played for Team Herro on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit, averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.
Karvala chose Indiana over a final three including Cal and Xavier. He's considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which ranks him No. 46 in the nation.
"Vaughn has very good size, skill, and athleticism that makes him a highlight reel waiting to happen in the open floor," DeVries said. "When you combine that with his ability to shoot the ball, he has a very bright future here."
Watch his highlights below.
Prince-Alexander Moody
Moody is a 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard from Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md. As a junior, he earned a 2025 All-WCAC second team selection, was named a 2025 All-Met player and garnered a 2025 Washington Post honorable mention. He has scored 1,075 career points and made 119 3-pointers in 85 high school games.
Averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for Team Takeover on the 2025 Nike EBYL AAU circuit, Moody was named a 2025 Peach Jam Standout Player and one of the 2025 EYBL Best Performers.
Moody is considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, which ranks him No. 108 in the nation. He chose Indiana over offers from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Providence, Virginia Tech and others.
“Prince is the ultimate team guy and competitor. He has a great feel for the game and will fit in perfectly with what we do at both ends of the floor.”
Watch his highlights below.