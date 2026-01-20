For fans of a school like Indiana, previously one of the losingest college football programs of all time, it might seem difficult to convey the proper depth of gratitude to a coach—or player—who changes that history forever.

Take quarterback Fernando Mendoza, for example, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and the only QB in history to win a national championship with the Hoosiers. How can fans properly thank him for this previously inconceivable achievement? What cheer, what chant exemplifies what this trophy means to all who have passed and will pass through Bloomington?

Turns out, a song from one of the greatest bands of all time should do the trick.

Fittingly enough, Indiana crowds have in recent weeks taken to serenading their QB with a rendition of the latin-inspired "Fernando" from Swedish pop group, ABBA—a ditty that notably and quite aptly calls to mind themes of camaraderie, friendship and a long fight together.

And, of course, after the Hoosiers won big at the CFP national championship on Monday night, the visiting crowd in Miami broke out into perhaps their most meaningful rendition of "Fernando" yet—and you simply have to give it a listen.

The Indiana faithful serenading Fernando Mendoza with “Fernando” by ABBA. #iufb pic.twitter.com/xOwlu3dSOR — Zach Browning (@ZachBrowning17) January 20, 2026

If that doesn't bring a tear to your eye, I don't know what will.

Mendoza is soon expected to declare for the NFL draft, where he'll be a candidate for the No. 1 pick, which means Hoosier fans could be singing the praises of another QB come the fall. But they will never forget the guy who got them a national championship, or the song with which he shares his name.

There was something in the air that night, indeed.

