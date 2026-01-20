Fernando Mendoza's Mom Had Funny Line About Her Son’s Legendary TD Run vs. Miami

Monday night's national championship was quite an excellent game—and not just because Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza scored an electrifying, high-flying touchdown on fourth down. Though that was definitely a big part of it.

The circus-like score came early in the game's final frame, with Indiana up three and facing fourth-and-5. The Hoosiers decided to go for it, rather than kicking a field goal, and an on-the-run Mendoza broke multiple tackles as he scrambled and then dove into the endzone for a lead-widening score. It was the splashiest play of the night, and one that will be replayed on Hoosier highlight reels for years to come.

While down on the field after the game, Mendoza's mom, Elsa, was asked what she thought about the TD (which thrilled her youngest son, Max, in a very cute mic'd up moment).

She had a pretty funny response:

"I was like 'You're a quarterback, not a running back, what are you doing?'" she quipped. "But, you know, like he says, he'll do whatever it takes to get his team the touchdown, and he did. I'll have a couple words with him when he gets home—no running!"

Talking to Fernando Mendoza’s parents after he won the national championship. Fernando’s mom told me she’s going to remind Fernando that he’s a quarterback not a running back after that fourth down touchdown run. pic.twitter.com/a1rkGc1C2i — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 20, 2026

In addition to his rushing touchdown, Mendoza finished the night with 186 passing yards on 16 completions. It wasn't his usual stat line, but it was a strong, stable performance nonetheless. With the win, the Hoosiers secured their first-ever national championship, ended the year 16–0, and made good on the turnaround coach Curt Cignetti launched just two seasons ago.

Stuff of legend, no doubt.

