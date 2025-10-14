Indiana Football A Massive Favorite In Old Brass Spittoon Game
Indiana and Michigan State have gone in opposite directions of late, leading to a huge point spread ahead of Saturday's matchup.
The Hoosiers are favored by 27.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday, and the over/under is 52.5 points. Indiana is a -4500 favorite on the moneyline, while Michigan State's moneyline odds are +1700.
The battle for the Old Brass Spittoon trophy coincides with Indiana's homecoming, and kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. All remaining Indiana home games have been sold out, so it should be a lively environment Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers won last year's matchup 47-10 in East Lansing, Mich.
Indiana fans have had plenty to cheer for this season, as Curt Cignetti has led the Hoosiers to a 6-0 record in his second season after reaching the College Football Playoffs last year. Indiana cruised through its nonconference schedule, then validated itself as a national title contender with three consecutive wins over No. 9 Illinois, at Iowa and at No. 3 Oregon.
Here's how Indiana has fared against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0
- Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0
- Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0
On the other sideline, things haven't gone as well for second-year coach Jonathan Smith. After a 5-7 campaign in 2024, the Spartans won their first three games this season but have since suffered a three-game losing streak against USC, Nebraska and UCLA.
The most recent loss was particularly discouraging, a 38-13 home defeat to a UCLA team that entered the game with a 1-4 record and fired head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0-4 start. Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles left the game with an injury and is questionable for the Indiana game. He and backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic combined to complete just 16-of-35 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown.
Here's how Michigan State has fared against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 29: Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 23-6 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (29) went under the 49.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6: Michigan State defeated Boston College 42-40 in double overtime at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (82) went over the 45.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 13: Michigan State defeated Youngstown State 41-24 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (65) went over the 55.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: Michigan State lost 45-31 at No. 25 USC as an 18.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (76) went over the 55.5-point line. Record: 3-1
- Oct. 4: Michigan State lost 38-27 at Nebraska as a 12.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (65) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 3-2
- Oct. 11: Michigan State lost 38-13 at home against UCLA as a seven-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 3-3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
