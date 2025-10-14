Hoosiers Now

Indiana Football A Massive Favorite In Old Brass Spittoon Game

With Michigan State coming off an ugly loss, oddsmakers set the point spread in the Hoosiers' favor by a wide margin as they look to remain undefeated.

Jack Ankony

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Bray Lynch (74) holds up the Old Brass Spittoon after beating Michigan State at Spartan Stadium.
Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Bray Lynch (74) holds up the Old Brass Spittoon after beating Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. / Dale Young-Imagn Images
Indiana and Michigan State have gone in opposite directions of late, leading to a huge point spread ahead of Saturday's matchup.

The Hoosiers are favored by 27.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday, and the over/under is 52.5 points. Indiana is a -4500 favorite on the moneyline, while Michigan State's moneyline odds are +1700.

The battle for the Old Brass Spittoon trophy coincides with Indiana's homecoming, and kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. All remaining Indiana home games have been sold out, so it should be a lively environment Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers won last year's matchup 47-10 in East Lansing, Mich.

Indiana fans have had plenty to cheer for this season, as Curt Cignetti has led the Hoosiers to a 6-0 record in his second season after reaching the College Football Playoffs last year. Indiana cruised through its nonconference schedule, then validated itself as a national title contender with three consecutive wins over No. 9 Illinois, at Iowa and at No. 3 Oregon.

Indiana Football
The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate a 30-20 win over No. 3 Oregon at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Here's how Indiana has fared against the spread in 2025

  • Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0
  • Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0
  • Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0
  • Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0
  • Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0
  • Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0

On the other sideline, things haven't gone as well for second-year coach Jonathan Smith. After a 5-7 campaign in 2024, the Spartans won their first three games this season but have since suffered a three-game losing streak against USC, Nebraska and UCLA.

The most recent loss was particularly discouraging, a 38-13 home defeat to a UCLA team that entered the game with a 1-4 record and fired head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0-4 start. Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles left the game with an injury and is questionable for the Indiana game. He and backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic combined to complete just 16-of-35 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State Football
Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic scrambles against UCLA at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's how Michigan State has fared against the spread in 2025

  • Aug. 29: Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 23-6 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (29) went under the 49.5-point line. Record: 1-0
  • Sept. 6: Michigan State defeated Boston College 42-40 in double overtime at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (82) went over the 45.5-point line. Record: 2-0
  • Sept. 13: Michigan State defeated Youngstown State 41-24 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (65) went over the 55.5-point line. Record: 3-0
  • Sept. 20: Michigan State lost 45-31 at No. 25 USC as an 18.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (76) went over the 55.5-point line. Record: 3-1
  • Oct. 4: Michigan State lost 38-27 at Nebraska as a 12.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (65) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 3-2
  • Oct. 11: Michigan State lost 38-13 at home against UCLA as a seven-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 3-3

