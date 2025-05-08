Big Ten Daily (May 7): Caitlin Clark Drives Ticket Prices WAY Up
Former Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark has quickly become the face of the WNBA. Her affect on women's hoops has been immeasurable but recently, it was quite measurable when she returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Indiana Fever's preseason game against the Brazilian women's national team.
Clark's "homecoming game" shattered records, with ticket prices averaging $670 on the resale market. That cost was a personal best for Clark, who has been driving prices up since she stepped onto the court even at Iowa, and the highest for any WNBA game since 2015.
Tickets to the exhibition matchup originally sold out within 37 minutes of general public release earlier this year. The "Caitlin Clark Effect" is very real and has also resulted in 41 of the Fever's 44 games being televised or streamed live during the upcoming season. Clark's draw has also caused arena attendance, broadcast viewership, sponsorship valuation, and digital traction positions to go up for the Fever and the entire WNBA. The former Iowa star is shining and pushing her game to new heights.
Jack Sawyer Gives Interesting Take On Michigan Loss
When you go 0-4 against your most hated rival, you start to cope any way you can. Granted, Ohio State's Jack Sawyer has a pretty desirable way to cope since he and his Buckeyes won a national title, but still, beating Michigan is on every Ohio State player's wishlist. Unfortunately for Sawyer, he never got a W against the Wolverines. Because of that, he recently gave an interesting take on "The Game" while speaking to Ben Roethlisberger.
“Obviously, The Game is still going to be The Game, because it is The Game, the best rivalry in sports. But at the end of the day, I think you’d be crazy to say you would rather beat them and not win a national championship instead of win a national championship and not beat them," Sawyer said. "In a perfect world, you do both of those things, but obviously we didn’t. But winning a national championship kind of erases all of that. For me, it does, at least.”
Good for Sawyer. The newly minted Pittsburgh Steeler seems to have fully navigated the five stages of grief. He was certainly in denial and angry as soon as last year's version of The Game concluded. The public likely didn't see him bargain or go through any sort of depression, but we're all witnessing his acceptance.
Sawyer is a disappointing 0-4 against the maize and blue, but he does have a natty — not bad if that's your "consolation prize".
